OSU gymnastics: Law the heart of the program

So Law arrived as a walk-on in 2017. She realized that it would be difficult for her to earn a lineup spot on any of the events.

“I definitely came in as kind of an underdog, being a walk-on,” Law said. “I kind of had to redefine what success was going to be for my career because I knew that at least for that year I wasn’t going to be the one out there competing every single week.

"So I really made it my goal to be the best teammate that I could be and whatever I could do myself to put in extra work outside of the gym or just doing extra routines and skills inside the gym, that was what kept me motivated. It wasn’t necessarily defined by whether I was going to compete or not, it was more what could I do to make the team better. That really carried me throughout the rest of the four years as well.”

Law did not appear in a meet that first season. Or her second. She was able to exhibition on beam in one meet in 2019, which was to be her lone time on the floor.

Yet her role was an important one for the Beavers.