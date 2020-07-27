OSU gymnastics: Lowery honored with prestigious scholarship

Oregon State gymnast Isis Lowery has been named as a recipient of a Pac-12 Postgraduate Scholarship, the conference office announced Monday.
Lowery’s scholarship, which is worth $9,000, was one of 23 which are awarded to up to two student-athletes from each Pac-12 school annually. The student-athletes maintained a minimum 3.0 grade point average and demonstrated a commitment to education, campus and community involvement and leadership.
A native of Melbourne, Australia, Lowery recently completed her undergraduate degree in human development and family sciences. She has been accepted to return to Oregon State to pursue a Master’s degree in education.
Lowery was a three-time Pac-12 academic honoree and has been involved in Oregon State’s SAAC (Student-Athlete Advisory Committee) where she served as the Diversity and Inclusion Committee Chair. She has also taken part in OSU’s Real Talk and Beavs Be True initiatives, in which students discuss issues and topics surrounding social justice and LGBTQ+ and allies within the OSU community and beyond.
Lowery was also a member of the university’s marketing team for the campus-wide, student-led mental health campaign, Dam Worth It, and most recently has been part of helping to start the student-athlete created Dam Change initiative, which is a platform designed to bring awareness, education and understanding as related to systemic racism.
A two-year team captain, Lowery performed in all 49 meets over her four seasons in Corvallis. The fan favorite earned 12 event titles in her career and established personal marks of 9.975 on the floor exercise, and 9.90 on uneven bars and balance beam, and helped led her team to the NCAA postseason her first three seasons. The Beavers were well on their way in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the gymnastics season prematurely.
Lowery hit 89 out of 93 career routines and earned second-team All-America honors on the floor exercise in 2019 as well as Pac-12 accolades.
To be selected for a Pac-12 Postgraduate Scholarship, a student-athlete must have:
• Maintained an overall undergraduate minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.00 (based on a 4.00 scale);
• Completed his/her final season of intercollegiate athletics eligibility in all sports or be in his/her final year of undergraduate study, having exhausted athletics eligibility in all sports;
• Been accepted to or already be enrolled as a full-time student in a graduate or professional program at an accredited institution, or in a postgraduate program for which an undergraduate degree is required for admission;
• Performed with distinction as a member of a varsity team; and
• Exemplified behavior, both in competition and beyond, in a manner that has brought credit to the student-athlete, the institution, and intercollegiate athletics.
