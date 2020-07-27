OSU gymnastics: Lowery honored with prestigious scholarship

A two-year team captain, Lowery performed in all 49 meets over her four seasons in Corvallis. The fan favorite earned 12 event titles in her career and established personal marks of 9.975 on the floor exercise, and 9.90 on uneven bars and balance beam, and helped led her team to the NCAA postseason her first three seasons. The Beavers were well on their way in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the gymnastics season prematurely.

Lowery hit 89 out of 93 career routines and earned second-team All-America honors on the floor exercise in 2019 as well as Pac-12 accolades.

To be selected for a Pac-12 Postgraduate Scholarship, a student-athlete must have:

• Maintained an overall undergraduate minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.00 (based on a 4.00 scale);

• Completed his/her final season of intercollegiate athletics eligibility in all sports or be in his/her final year of undergraduate study, having exhausted athletics eligibility in all sports;

• Been accepted to or already be enrolled as a full-time student in a graduate or professional program at an accredited institution, or in a postgraduate program for which an undergraduate degree is required for admission;