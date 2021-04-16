 Skip to main content
OSU gymnastics: Madi Dagen finishes 15th at NCAAs
OSU gymnastics: Madi Dagen finishes 15th at NCAAs

FORT WORTH, Texas — Oregon State gymnast Madi Dagen scored a 9.875 to finish 15th overall on vault at the NCAA Championships.

Dagen, a 2021 WCGA Regular-Season All-American, completed her third season with the Beavers with a 10th-place finish in the second session and 15th overall.

Dagen, who performed in all of OSU’s vault lineups throughout the 2021 season, qualified to nationals as an individual after finishing third overall (9.950) at the Athens Regional.

Madi Dagen mug

Madi Dagen 
