OSU gymnastics: Madi Dagen lands All-America honors

Oregon State gymnast Madi Dagen has been named as a 2021 Regular Season All-American by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) Wednesday.

Dagen, from Pleasanton, Calif., earned second team honors on the vault for the first time in her career. The junior wrapped up the regular season tied for 12th in the nation with a National Qualifying Score of 9.925. Dagen, who studies digital communication arts, set a career-high with a 9.950 earlier this season against Washington and has registered scores of 9.90 or better five times in 2021.

This is the ninth year the WCGA has presented regular season All-America awards. The top eight gymnasts on each event and in the all-around ranked by NQS earn first team honors. The next eight (9-16) on each event and the all-around receive second team honors.

Dagen’s first regular season All-America honor is Oregon State’s 13th in its nine years of existence.

Oregon State heads to Athens for the NCAA Regionals April 1-3. The Beavers will compete in the second round of competition on April 2 at 10 a.m. Pacific.

