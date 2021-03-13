OSU gymnastics: No. 24 Beavers head to Stanford

The Oregon State gymnastics team is coming on strong at the right time.

The Beavers are coming off a 196.425 score against Utah, the third straight meet of a 196 or better for OSU.

That bumped up OSU’s National Qualifying Score to 196.244, enough to land the Beavers at No. 24 as they go into their final regular-season meet on Sunday at Stanford.

The Beavers will look to improve their standing with a big road score before they go into the postseason.

The Beavers have been steady all season on vault, beam and floor but trouble on bars during the first half held them back from strong team scores.

When the bars team began hitting their routines, the Beavers bumped up their team scores.

Madi Dagen has been the Beavers’ top gymnast on vault and beam. She is ranked No. 9 with a 9.925 NQS on vault. Lacy Dagen is No. 41 at 9.875 and Kaitlyn Yanish is No. 63 at 9.856 and the team is ranked 14th at 49.219.

On beam, Madi Dagen is No. 22 with a 9.913 NQS and Kristina Peterson is No. 74 at 9.869. The team is ranked No. 17 at 49.213.

Yanish leads the way on floor at No. 20 with a 9.925 NQS. Madi Dagen is No. 45 (9.894) and Kayla Bird is No. 97 (9.863). The Beavers are No. 14 at 49.325.

