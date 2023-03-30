The Oregon State gymnastics team can earn its first trip to the NCAA championships since 2019 with a good performance this weekend at the Denver Regional.

But making the NCAA’s final eight isn’t the team’s goal, at least not yet.

The first goal is to advance out of Friday’s regional semifinals to earn a spot in the regional final on Sunday. A year ago, Oregon State missed out on a spot in the Seattle Regional final by the narrowest of margins and the Beavers are focused on not repeating that experience.

“I remember being at UW last year and it was so close. I think that fired me up for this year knowing I don’t want it to be that close,” Oregon State’s Madi Dagen said. “It lit a fire under me and a lot of other people as well.”

Oregon State will compete at 1 p.m. Friday in the first semifinal session at the Denver Regional. The 11th-ranked Beavers are grouped with No. 6 LSU, No. 19 Georgia and No. 23 Nebraska.

The evening session on Friday includes No. 3 Michigan, No. 13 Denver and No. 18 Minnesota. The fourth team in that session will be the winner of Thursday night’s dual meet between Arizona and North Carolina.

The top two teams from each semifinal session will advance to the regional final at 4 p.m. Sunday. The top two teams from that session will move on to the NCAA Championships, set for April 13-15 in Fort Worth, Texas.

“You’ve got to get to that second night,” said Oregon State associate head coach Michael Chaplin.

The Beavers are happy with their regional assignment. Denver is closer than Norman, Oklahoma, or Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and besides Arizona, there are no other Pac-12 Conference teams at the Denver Regional. Four Pac-12 teams — Utah, UCLA, Stanford and Washington — will compete at the Los Angeles Regional, giving it the feel of an extended conference championship meet.

Oregon State competed in Denver a year ago and much of the team is familiar with Magness Arena. The Beavers also met Denver in a meet earlier this season at Gill Coliseum and came away with a convincing victory.

While there are advantages to this assignment, it will take the team’s best effort to advance.

“It’s a tough group. All the regionals are challenging, there’s no easy roads to the national championships anymore with just four sites,” Chaplin said. “Certainly Denver being at home, they’re a very good team. They have an advantage there. Michigan is one of the top three teams in the country. LSU is a super-strong team as well. So it’s going to be a battle.”

Junior Sydney Gonzales believes this year’s team is in a better position than last year’s squad to advance. The team has earned higher scores overall and broke the 198-point mark for the first time in program history.

“We’re really getting nitpicky with the details this year. Really trying to find those landings, finding those sticks," Gonzales said. "That’s going to be a really important factor going into regionals next week so we’re really honing in on that.”

Chaplin agreed that the team has improved.

“I definitely know we’re a stronger team than we were last year. Bars is still developing but I feel it’s headed in the right direction and overall our confidence is stronger than it was last year. I think it’s a lot more confident team heading into regionals than last year,” Chaplin said.

Dagen was a member of the team that qualified for the national championships in 2019 and went on to finish sixth overall. She knows what it takes to get past this stage.

“It’s all about being super present at these meets. You want to get to that second day so badly, but you’ve got to be present the first day to do exactly what you know how to do,” Dagen said.

In addition to deciding the team berths at the NCAA championships, the regionals also determine individual qualifiers. Last year, Jade Carey qualified for nationals by winning the individual all-around at the Seattle Regional.

Carey enters the Denver Regional as the top-ranked individual all-around in the country. LSU’s Haleigh Bryant is ranked fourth and Michigan’s Sierra Brooks is eighth.

Editor's note: The times of the meets have been corrected from an earlier version.