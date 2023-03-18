The Oregon State gymnastics team was in first place at the midpoint of the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships on Saturday in West Valley City, Utah.

But the Beavers were not able to maintain that advantage and placed fourth with a team score of 197.200. Utah was first with a score of 197.925, UCLA was second at 197.850 and California was third with a 197.825.

Oregon State sophomore Jade Carey won the individual all-around for the second year in a row with a score of 39.750. Utah's Maile O'Keefe was second at 39.675.

Oregon State started out on the bars and put up a team score of 49.500, which put the team in first place after the opening rotation. Carey led the way with a score of 9.975 and Jenna Domingo and Ariana Young both scored 9.900.

The Beavers then went to the floor routine and again scored very well with a 49.500. Carey earned a 9.975 and Lauren Letzsch and Madi Dagen each received scores of 9.900.

That put Oregon State in first place after two rotations with a score of 99.000, followed by Utah at 98.900.

The Beavers let that lead slip away on the vault as the team received an overall score of 49.125. Oregon State was paced by Carey and Sydney Gonzales, who each scored 9.875.

Oregon State finished up on the uneven parallel bars, scoring 49.075. Carey led the team with a 9.925.

In addition to Carey winning the individual all-around, Dagen was recognized as the Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Up next for Oregon State are the NCAA regionals. The regional assignments will be announced Monday.

Oregon State results

Beam (49.500)

Peterson - 9.850

Domingo - 9.900

Young - 9.900

Gonzales - 9.200

Dagen - 9.875

Carey - 9.975

Floor (49.500)

Miller - 9.875

Young - 9.850

Letzsch - 9.900

Gonzales - 9.850

Dagen - 9.900

Carey - 9.975

Vault (49.125)

Chavez - 9.450

Briones - 9.800

Letzsch - 9.800

Gonzales - 9.875

Dagen - 9.775

Carey - 9.875

Bars (49.075)

Beeman - 9.725

Miller - 9.750

Weaver - 9.850

Caso - 9.750

McMillan - 9.800

Carey - 9.925