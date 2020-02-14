OSU gymnastics: Peterson lands a leading role with Beavers

Peterson received a 9.900 from one of the judges on floor in last week’s meet, leading to a 9.850.

She is encouraged by the score and inspired to hit a 9.900 from both judges.

“Being able to get a score like a 9.900 from one judge is really incredible,” she said. “It feels really good because that’s my score for next meet. I’m going to get that 9.900, I’m not going to give up. I’m going to fix those little pointed toes or those little steps I do. I’m going to get there. I’m going to go out there and compete like I should and get my team out there to compete as they should, too.”

Last season was a struggle at times for Peterson. She also had to work through some personal issues and was able to get quite a bit of support from the team and advice from coach Tanya Chaplin.

Peterson also had some trouble with her double pike and never really got it down despite having practiced it for years.

“I kept messing up on it and I came into this year determined to nail that, it was my double pike,” she said. “I wanted to nail it and make it perfect and make sure I got what I needed to do and I trained it all summer. I went over and I did the techniques and drills, I did everything I could to get myself into shape because I wasn’t really much into shape last year, but I really worked on it this year and I’m really proud of where I am today.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.