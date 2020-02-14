OSU gymnastics: Peterson lands a leading role with Beavers

Kristina Peterson was in the stands while her Oregon State gymnastics teammates competed in the NCAA Championship meet last year in Fort Worth, Texas.
Peterson did not make a lineup for the Beavers as a freshman, so she settled for serving as one of the team’s cheerleaders through the event.
While she embraced that role, it left her hungry to participate. She realized that this was something she wanted to experience for herself.
“This is a goal I want, I want to be on that floor at nationals and I want to be on that team competing on floor," Peterson said. “That’s what my mentality was when I watched all those amazing gymnasts go out there and kill it. I’m like, I want to do that next year.”
Peterson even went to OSU associate coach (currently the acting coach) Michael Chaplin at the end of the season and let him know of her goal.
“I said watch me,” Peterson said. “Next year I’ll be on that floor lineup, I’ll be first, I’ll be last, it doesn’t matter where you put me, I’m going to be there and I’m going to do what I need to do for this team. And I came in this year with that mentality and I’m not letting it go.”
Peterson has made good on her prediction, although the Beavers still have some work to do to get back to nationals. She put in the work and has found a role as the leadoff gymnast for vault and floor.
She has scored three straight 9.750s on vault and really started to shine on floor with a 9.800 at Arizona, a 9.825 against Stanford and then a 9.850 in last week’s meet against LSU and Arizona State.
Peterson has played a key part in the Beavers’ big scores on floor.
Michael Chaplin said the leadoff role is huge for the Beavers and Peterson has stepped in without a hitch.
“What’s been great to see with Kristina is last year she struggled and I think this year that didn’t sit with her well and she worked really hard in the offseason,” he said. “I watched her in the fall and she came in really ready to go and make progress. She was ready to do routines back in November and to me that was like, man, that’s a beautiful sign because that’s the kind of person you want out there that’s going to start you off, that’s going to be a great leadoff in an event or two. So I’m thrilled that she’s really stepped up into that position and doing a great job for us.”
Said Peterson: “(Leadoff is) a really big important spot. I think with what I experienced last year and got the opportunity to just compete as an exhibition coming in this year with a new mindset and a new goal and being able to have a chance to go out there and perform is what really matters to me, so if I’m leadoff, I’m leadoff and I’ll do what I need to do to get these girls ready to go on that event.”
Peterson received a 9.900 from one of the judges on floor in last week’s meet, leading to a 9.850.
She is encouraged by the score and inspired to hit a 9.900 from both judges.
“Being able to get a score like a 9.900 from one judge is really incredible,” she said. “It feels really good because that’s my score for next meet. I’m going to get that 9.900, I’m not going to give up. I’m going to fix those little pointed toes or those little steps I do. I’m going to get there. I’m going to go out there and compete like I should and get my team out there to compete as they should, too.”
Last season was a struggle at times for Peterson. She also had to work through some personal issues and was able to get quite a bit of support from the team and advice from coach Tanya Chaplin.
Peterson also had some trouble with her double pike and never really got it down despite having practiced it for years.
“I kept messing up on it and I came into this year determined to nail that, it was my double pike,” she said. “I wanted to nail it and make it perfect and make sure I got what I needed to do and I trained it all summer. I went over and I did the techniques and drills, I did everything I could to get myself into shape because I wasn’t really much into shape last year, but I really worked on it this year and I’m really proud of where I am today.”