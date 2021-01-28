OSU gymnastics: Poniewaz a go-to athlete for Beavers

Tanya Chaplin knew she could count on Jane Poniewaz to step in when needed for the Oregon State gymnastics team.
Chaplin, the Beavers’ coach, has been shuffling event lineups on the fly this season as several gymnasts have been sidelined.
Even though Poniewaz missed her freshman season last year due to injury, Chaplin saw her strong work ethic and determination to improve every day in the gym.
“When you’re playing around with different lineups and you have so many new people and you want someone that’s going to give 100% and go for it and not back down and that is definitely Jane,” Chaplin said. “You know that she’s going to give you everything she has and she’ll also come up and communicate if something’s going on, which is really great to have that when you’re a coach, because sometimes you read into it and she’s really open and honest with how she’s feeling about things. So that’s helpful as well.”
So it wasn’t a surprise when Chaplin had Poniewaz going on vault, bars and beam for last Saturday’s meet against Washington despite a rough outing in the season-opener against Boise State.
Poniewaz came through for Chaplin and her teammates. She led off vault with a 9.825, added a 9.750 on bars and led off beam with a 9.750.
“She wasn’t real happy with her vault in workouts last week but realized that she had to trudge through training and be more patient,” Chaplin said. “She translated that into the competition and she was more patient and got better propulsion and was able to land better.”
Said Poniewaz: “I think I was just comparing my vault too much to how it was pre-injury last year and I wasn’t exactly happy with my progress. So I just kind of had to realize that I can’t compare myself to my past gymnastics abilities because I’m a different person. My body has changed, so I just have to accept where I’m at right now and make the best of it and so far it’s been going really well for me with that mindset.”
Poniewaz injured her Achilles last year and is still working toward getting back on all four events.
She noticed some pain for a few weeks before the injury because she was doing quite a bit of tumbling work and pushing herself harder than usual.
“So there was one practice where after a couple weeks of going easy on floor I added a full routine back in and after my last pass, which was a double pike, it tore on the punch into the double pike,” Poniewaz said.
“At first I couldn’t even tell what it was because it kind of felt like piece of wood came up from the floor and hit me in the back of the heel and I said that to the coaches and they immediately knew that I tore it. So that was kind of a scary moment. It was tough.”
Staying on the sideline and watching her teammates in the gym was not easy for Poniewaz, but there were some benefits.
As a freshman, she was able to acclimate to college life without getting used to competing at a new level.
She also had time to sit back and reflect on how much she loves the sport.
“It was for sure a hard year for me just because I wanted to be out there competing even though I couldn’t. But it was great to kind of experience what it was like to be around the team and go to meets, but kind of like from the outsider perspective. But I was still getting all the ins from how they work, so that was pretty cool,” she said.
“So that’s kind of given me an idea of what need for this season so I’m not so much a freshman coming in brand new. But I was able to figure out my mindset going into meets knowing what they were like already, so that was pretty beneficial to me.”
Poniewaz hails from Henderson, Nevada, and trained at Gymcats Gymnastics. She decided to visit Corvallis after good reviews of the OSU program from her coaches and former Beavers Risa Perez and Dani Dessaints.
“So I came on an unofficial (visit) and watched the team practice and looked around campus and just fell in love with the whole school and the whole program,” Poniewaz said.
She has put floor on hold for the season and plans on working on it when the Beavers move into their new facility in March.
“The feeling was so exciting this past weekend especially with how supportive the team was and the coaches. I just really look forward to hopefully adding in floor next year so that I can contribute even more to the events because it’s just such a good feeling knowing that your team has your back and then you have their back, too,” Poniewaz said. “So it’s just so fun getting to go out there and do as much as I can for everyone.”