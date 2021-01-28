OSU gymnastics: Poniewaz a go-to athlete for Beavers

Said Poniewaz: “I think I was just comparing my vault too much to how it was pre-injury last year and I wasn’t exactly happy with my progress. So I just kind of had to realize that I can’t compare myself to my past gymnastics abilities because I’m a different person. My body has changed, so I just have to accept where I’m at right now and make the best of it and so far it’s been going really well for me with that mindset.”

Poniewaz injured her Achilles last year and is still working toward getting back on all four events.

She noticed some pain for a few weeks before the injury because she was doing quite a bit of tumbling work and pushing herself harder than usual.

“So there was one practice where after a couple weeks of going easy on floor I added a full routine back in and after my last pass, which was a double pike, it tore on the punch into the double pike,” Poniewaz said.

“At first I couldn’t even tell what it was because it kind of felt like piece of wood came up from the floor and hit me in the back of the heel and I said that to the coaches and they immediately knew that I tore it. So that was kind of a scary moment. It was tough.”