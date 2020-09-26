OSU gymnastics: Raschilla joins staff as assistant coach

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bryan Raschilla will join Oregon State gymnastics as an assistant coach, the school announced Saturday.

“I am very thrilled to be joining the Oregon State gymnastics program,” Raschilla said. “(Coaches) Tanya and Michael Chaplin are the epitome of class and there are few programs or coaches that are held in such high regard and respected nationally. It is an honor to join forces with the team and coaches at OSU. I can't wait to get there, meet the team and prepare for the 2021 season. Go Beavs!”

Raschilla spent the last two years as a volunteer assistant coach at Auburn University, providing assistance in all events, database management and working with all program camps.

In his three years at Auburn, he helped Derrian Gobourne become the program’s first-ever national champion on vault. Drew Watson and Gobourne both earned All-American and All-SEC honors and Cassie Stevens was placed on the SEC All-Freshman Team.

Raschilla spent the previous 22 years at the University of Alabama, including the last four seasons there as the program’s associate head coach.

During Raschilla’s 22 years in Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide won three national championships (2002, 2011, 2012), finished national runner-up three times, made 19 Super Six appearances and captured six Southeastern Conference titles. He also helped Alabama gymnasts win 15 individual NCAA titles.

