OSU gymnastics: Sudden end to a strange season

A strange season came to a sudden end for the Oregon State gymnastics team.
The Beavers had barely begun competing when coach Tanya Chaplin took a leave of absence due to a medical issue. That was after the team was adjusting to two season-ending injuries.
The team had to settle in under the guidance of Michael Chaplin, who took over as acting head coach.
After a few rough meets, the Beavers started to click and land some solid scores.
“We progressed and started being more consistent and that felt really good,” Michael Chaplin said. “I felt like everybody was kind of getting used to a new normal in terms of how to operate without Tanya being around in the gym.
"We started getting more consistent, which was good to see, and I really felt getting ready for our last meet there at home that we were about ready to peak. And that felt good because they had been working hard and they had been fighting all year. Then all of a sudden this whole COVID-19 pandemic broke out and the season ended in a very unexpected way.
“Certainly 2020 will go down as one of the weirdest years ever.”
While most winter sports teams had wrapped up the regular season and missed out on postseason play, the gymnasts had one more meet before the Pac-12 Championships, the NCAA regionals and a possible return to the NCAA championships.
Not only were the Beavers left without a postseason, they were unable to hold a senior day at Gill Coliseum.
Always a special moment for the gymnasts, this one was to include a large class of eight: Halli Briscoe, Lacy Dagen, Destinee Davis, Sabrina Gill, Jaime Law, Maela Lazaro, Isis Lowery and Alyssa Minyard.
“It was really difficult just because of the way it unfolded ,” Chaplin said. “One day we were talking about, well, maybe Illinois may not come for our last home meet and we thought if they decide not to travel maybe we’ll be able to do some kind of exhibition in Gill Coliseum. And then it came down, yeah, Illinois is not coming for the last regular-season meet and then literally the next day it’s like, yeah, we’re not going to Pac-12s and the next day season’s over. So it unfolded really quickly and it was one bad news after the next.”
Chaplin had received the flowers the Beavers had ordered for senior day and was able to hand them out to the seniors along with a lunch, but get-togethers were soon ended as social distancing was set in place.
“So it was a really quick recognition and some tears and that was basically it after that,” Chaplin said.
The program’s immediate future is uncertain. There is still a possibility the athletes could get the year of eligibility restored.
“We’ve had conversations with the team and the seniors since then because there’s been some talk about maybe they’ll get a year back. That’s still up in the air in terms of a final decision by the NCAA,” Chaplin said.
“It’s just been a rollercoaster of emotions since all this broke. Everybody’s just tried to deal with it the best they can and we certainly feel for those seniors in all those sports.”
Then there’s Jade Carey’s situation. Carey has signed with Oregon State but held off on her arrival to work toward a spot on the Olympic team.
Carey would have been able to enroll after the Tokyo Games this summer, but the Olympics have been postponed.
Chaplin said the Beavers fully support her dream of competing in the Olympics. They have stayed in touch with Carey and have had several recent discussions with her and her father as news has developed.
“We talked to her right after she found out about the Olympics and she was devastated. But she’s a fighter and a great individual and I think she just had to take a step back and take a deep breath and realize we support her 100 percent and we’ll get through this,” Chaplin said.
“If it’s all the way to next year, if they do it in 2021, then we’ve had discussions with the NCAA and the USOC and we’ll try to maintain as much of her eligibility as they possibly can. I think it looks good for that because this is such an unusual circumstance.
“She knows that Oregon State’s still going to be here and we’ll be here waiting for her to get on campus as soon as she can.”
