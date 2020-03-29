OSU gymnastics: Sudden end to a strange season

“We’ve had conversations with the team and the seniors since then because there’s been some talk about maybe they’ll get a year back. That’s still up in the air in terms of a final decision by the NCAA,” Chaplin said.

“It’s just been a rollercoaster of emotions since all this broke. Everybody’s just tried to deal with it the best they can and we certainly feel for those seniors in all those sports.”

Then there’s Jade Carey’s situation. Carey has signed with Oregon State but held off on her arrival to work toward a spot on the Olympic team.

Carey would have been able to enroll after the Tokyo Games this summer, but the Olympics have been postponed.

Chaplin said the Beavers fully support her dream of competing in the Olympics. They have stayed in touch with Carey and have had several recent discussions with her and her father as news has developed.

“We talked to her right after she found out about the Olympics and she was devastated. But she’s a fighter and a great individual and I think she just had to take a step back and take a deep breath and realize we support her 100 percent and we’ll get through this,” Chaplin said.