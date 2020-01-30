OSU gymnastics: Tanya Chaplin taking a leave to focus on a medical issue

Oregon State gymnastics coach Tanya Chaplin has decided to take an indefinite leave of absence in order to focus on an undisclosed medical issue.
Chaplin has been feeling out of sorts for some time and missed the season-opening Critique Classic in Lake Buena Vista, Florida while getting some tests completed. Chaplin also missed last weekend’s meet at Arizona.
Her husband Michael Chaplin, who will step in as acting head coach, said the decision was made last week.
“Tanya just felt it was in the best interest for her health mainly and also for the team to take this time to step back and concentrate on getting healthy and focusing 100 percent on that because she’s not the kind of person who can be halfway in and halfway out,” he said.
“And I believe that this is positive because she can get right into doing what she needs to do to get healthy so she can get back to being with the team 100 percent and giving everything she’s got. So last week we made this decision and the administration, we talked to them about it and they’ve been really supportive and we’re working everything out.”
The Chaplins went through about three months of waiting and wondering before the physicians were able to make a diagnosis.
“For the most part I think we got things caught early, which is really good,” Michael Chaplin said. “Honestly, we do feel that there’s a positive outcome that can come from this where she can feel a lot better.
“There’s a path to getting healthy, which is great, instead of a path of not and so it’s just a process we’re going to have to go through and she’s ready to do that right now as best we can.”
He said Tanya is doing well and not in pain.
“She just hasn’t felt well for a long time in terms of energy and a lot of other things,” he said.
The gymnasts were told of the decision earlier in the week. They were aware that Tanya was dealing with some health problems but did not know details until the meeting.
“We all definitely care more about her taking care of herself and her own health and everything,” senior Hallie Briscoe said. “And so I think we’re all handling it as we want to do this season for her and we really just want to stay strong for her and let her be able to have that peace that we’re going to be OK, that she can feel good about taking care of herself.”
Michael will step in for Tanya with assistant coach Brian Amato most likely taking on some additional duties. The Beavers are also looking at adding a temporary assistant coach.
“Obviously Tanya and I have been doing this together for 23 years and it really boils down to adjusting some responsibilities,” Michael said. “Tanya, we can’t replace her because she does certain things that nobody else can do, in my opinion, and she’s great at it. She’s a wonderful role model for the young women in this program. But she’s still going to be involved in working, just not in the gym.”
Said sophomore Madi Dagen: “I think Michael will be fine. He’s great and he’ll just have to step into her role a little bit and he knows how she likes things to be done, so I think he’ll do a great job and I’m excited to see where the season will take us.”