OSU gymnastics: Three Beavers land Pac-12 honors

Three Oregon State gymnasts have been named to the 2021 Pac-12 Women’s Gymnastics All-Conference teams Friday by the conference. Madi Dagen received first team honors while Kaitlyn Yanish and Lacy Dagen earned honorable mention nods.
Madi Dagen landed first team honors on both the beam and the vault. The Pleasanton, Calif. Native wrapped up the regular season with a National Qualifying score of 9.925 (vault), good for second in the conference, and 9.913 (beam), good for fifth in the conference. Missing just one bars routine and one floor routine all year, She has been a regular competitor in all four lineups throughout the 2021 season.
Madi Dagen, now a three-time conference honoree on beam, matched her career-best 9.925 on beam twice and has posted scores of 9.90 or better five times, securing six event titles on the beam. She now has four all-conference nods after being named Pac-12 honorable mention on beam in 2020 and second team all-conference on beam in 2019.
Lacy Dagen has been a mainstay in the vault lineup ever since she returned from an injury in early February and earned an honorable mention nod on the event. Her first score back was a 9.850 for an event title. The redshirt senior followed her return with a career-best 9.900, hitting the mark twice. A graduate student at OSU, Lacy Dagen wrapped up the regular season with an NQS of 9.881, good for eighth in the conference. The Pleasanton, Calif. native earned her first all-conference honors with her award on vault.
Yanish capped off her fourth season with the Beavers with her fourth all-conference honor on the floor. The Chandler, Ariz. native wrapped up the regular season with an NQS of 9.925, good for seventh in the conference. In 2019, Yanish, a digital communication arts major, posted scores of 9.90 or better six times, securing the event title each time. Yanish competed for her season-best 9.95 three times on floor.
The conference first team consists of the top six all-around competitors, plus the top six competitors in each individual event, including ties, as determined by NQS after the Pac-12 Championships. All-conference honorable mention teams consist of the seventh- and eighth- place competitors in each event, and all-around, including ties.
Oregon State heads to Athens, Georgia for the NCAA Regionals April 1-3. The Beavers will compete in the second round of competition on April 2 at 10 a.m. Pacific.