Hampton on OSU sports: Athletes hardest hit by decisions to cancel

Almost overnight, the sports world has been turned upside down.
It went from schedules going full steam ahead to holding games without fans to canceled tournaments and remaining seasons in a matter of hours this week due to the coronavirus threat.
The NBA has canceled the rest of its season and other pro sports have postponed or changed events and are considering further action.
Many conferences suspended basketball tournaments and led to the NCAA canceling the men’s and women’s tournaments.
The Pac-12 is also going without all other sports events until further notice.
Keeping large crowds from congregating seems to be the right decision and it certainly was a tough one to make.
It makes sense that the spread can be kept under control more easily without a lot of events enhancing the chances of people contracting the virus.
Not all fans are OK with the suspension of sports.
To be honest, it’s hard to blame some of those fans for getting upset by the changes.
Some are facing a sudden switch of plans, some of which could result in financial loss. There are those who made the trip to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 men’s tourney. They booked rooms, flights and purchased tickets to the event.
Fans who don’t have an investment in tickets or travel will no doubt miss watching their favorite teams, but these decisions have a much bigger impact on others.
Some people rely on sports events for their livelihood, whether they work security, concessions, event support or administration.
Then there are the players. A few days ago, members of the Oregon State women’s basketball team were looking forward to a possible top four seed and hosting two games of the NCAA tournament.
Now their season is over.
The OSU men won their final game of the season at the Pac-12 tournament, but were left without a shot at Oregon.
The Beavers gymnastics team had their final meet of the regular season canceled, which meant that eight athletes will have to go without their senior day ceremonies and will not be able to compete in the NCAAs.
“The end of an era cut short for too many of us,” Lacy Dagen posted on Twitter.
Said Madi Dagen in a Twitter post: “This all feels like a bad dream.”
All of OSU’s spring sports teams will go without a chance for championships.
The Beavers will go through an adjustment period and will eventually come to terms with how their seasons came to an end, although aftereffects of the decision could stick with some for quite some time.
This is going to take some getting used to for everyone, but we should be understanding of the situation and not pass blame around.
There are plenty of pastimes to take up while sports stays sidelined.
