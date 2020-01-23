Hampton on OSU sports: Football schedule in Beavers' favor

The Beavers have seven home games on the schedule and the next three are all in Corvallis.

First up is Colorado State on Sept. 12. The Beavers had a rough time in Fort Collins in 2017 when they fell 58-27 in the season-opener, but this time should be different with Smith at the helm and the game in Reser Stadium.

Portland State arrives on Sept. 19 and the Beavers should be able to handle the Vikings without too much trouble.

A 2-1 start would provide the perfect amount of momentum for the Pac-12 opener against Washington State. The returning Beavers will no doubt be ready to erase the memory of the tough loss in Pullman and the Cougars could still be finding their identity under new coach Nick Rolovich.

That leads into a two-game road trip with a stop at Arizona State and then a quick shot up to Seattle to take on Washington.

The Sun Devils will be tough in Tempe, but the Beavers will be capable of taking a win there. It will be much more difficult at Husky Stadium and the Beavers have not fared well against the Huskies in recent seasons.

Cal comes to Corvallis on Oct. 24 and a win here would be a good one for the Beavers, even after taking the upset in Berkeley last fall.