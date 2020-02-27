Hampton on OSU sports: Michael Chaplin and gymnastics team adjust to upheaval

“I think for the team that was the thing that Tanya wanted, is for them to have that consistency because they knew that if she was in and out a lot or if she’d be at a meet or not be at a meet, it would be difficult for them,” Michael said.

“But once we made that decision I think they were able to settle into that new normal and embrace it and they’re all wanting to work hard and have a great year, so I would say yeah, things have settled down and they’re definitely getting used to the way we’re doing it now and I think we’re starting to see some positive results from that.”

While the team has moved through the rough start and is beginning to blossom, Tanya is doing well in her quest to get healthy.

“Tanya is doing great,” Michael said. “We’re getting more positive news, which is good from a medical standpoint. Still kind of working through a few things but definitely feel good about where she’s at that and the direction we’re going with her medical health issues.”

In the meantime, Michael will fill her role.

“It’s still weird,” he said. “It’s weird every time. I’m not comfortable with it, I’m looking forward to her return. It’s difficult but I know I have to step up there and take some leadership roles that she was always filling prior to this. So yeah, it is a little bit strange to me and I look forward to her return but right now the kids are adjusting well and we’re going to try to finish up with a great season.”

