Hampton on OSU sports: Should women's hoops team switch up offense?

Expectations were sky high when the Oregon State women’s basketball team wrapped up the preseason.
The Beavers went through the schedule without a hitch, going undefeated and taking wins against DePaul and Missouri State early in the season. The Blue Demons are 19-2 and ranked No. 11 and Missouri State is 16-3 and No. 24 in the AP rankings.
Those wins and a sterling reputation contributed to bumping the Beavers into the top five of the polls.
Freshmen bigs Kennedy Brown and Taylor Jones looked like veterans on the court. Mikayla Pivec and Destiny Slocum were among the top backcourt duos in the country and Aleah Goodman brought basketball savvy and 3-point shooting to the table.
Sharpshooter Kat Tudor was back for the DePaul game after missing most of the 2018-19 season with a knee injury.
There was talk of another run to the Final Four and a possible Pac-12 title, although the stunning strength of the conference was widely acknowledged.
What nobody could predict is the effect of more injuries hitting the team.
Taya Corosdale was battling a hurt hamstring and missed the start of the season. Corosdale’s return was brief. She pulled up lame and then fell to the floor during the Missouri State game and was lost for the year.
The Beavers were already without 6-foot-9 freshman post Jelena Mitrovic and had not been able to get highly-regarded post recruit Andrea Aquino on the court since bringing her in as a freshman last year.
Winning did a nice job of glossing over potential problems with depth, but cracks started to show in the first eight games of the conference schedule.
After sweeping Utah and Colorado at home, the Beavers were pushed to the brink by a very good Arizona team and then upset by Arizona State in the desert.
The Beavers blew out Cal but shaky offensive play returned in a home loss to Stanford and a Civil War sweep by Oregon.
The Beavers were competitive in all three games but could not muster enough to get over the hump.
Rebounding was part of the problem in a couple of the losses, but scoreless stretches and overall offensive sluggishness proved to be OSU’s undoing.
Goodman has been struggling to find her rhythm, as has Tudor and Brown. Pivec has been thrown off by rough defensive play at times.
As it stands, the Beavers lack that go-to leader on the offensive end, a player who can create points and propel the team through those rough patches.
Slocum, Jones and Pivec have had moments, but not quite enough of them.
It could help if coach Scott Rueck decided to unleash Slocum into a more up-tempo attack along with allowing Jasmine Simmons a few more minutes to show off her offensive skills.
Both players have the ability to get out and run and Slocum is adept at beating defenders off the dribble. She sometimes winds up too deep or trapped in the traffic, but those mistakes might start to lessen if OSU started pushing the ball on a more regular basis.
It doesn’t have to be a drastic overhaul, simply a switch of the gears to keep opponents from relaxing into the defensive game plans that seem to be working all too often.
What the Beavers can’t afford to do is drift too far away from their identity, which is to play tough, stingy defense.
Even if Rueck sticks with the status quo, the Beavers have made it through what has to be one of the toughest regular-season stretches in the nation.
It might have been surprising and a little frustrating for fans to see the team sitting at 4-4 in the Pac-12 with five schools higher in the standings going into Thursday night’s game at Colorado — a 79-52 win — but there’s nine games to go and Rueck will have the Beavers ready to make a push through the second half of conference season.
