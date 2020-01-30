Hampton on OSU sports: Should women's hoops team switch up offense?

It could help if coach Scott Rueck decided to unleash Slocum into a more up-tempo attack along with allowing Jasmine Simmons a few more minutes to show off her offensive skills.

Both players have the ability to get out and run and Slocum is adept at beating defenders off the dribble. She sometimes winds up too deep or trapped in the traffic, but those mistakes might start to lessen if OSU started pushing the ball on a more regular basis.

It doesn’t have to be a drastic overhaul, simply a switch of the gears to keep opponents from relaxing into the defensive game plans that seem to be working all too often.

What the Beavers can’t afford to do is drift too far away from their identity, which is to play tough, stingy defense.

Even if Rueck sticks with the status quo, the Beavers have made it through what has to be one of the toughest regular-season stretches in the nation.

It might have been surprising and a little frustrating for fans to see the team sitting at 4-4 in the Pac-12 with five schools higher in the standings going into Thursday night’s game at Colorado — a 79-52 win — but there’s nine games to go and Rueck will have the Beavers ready to make a push through the second half of conference season.

Kevin Hampton can be reached at kevin.hampton@lee.net. Follow him on twitter at twitter.com/hamptonkevin.

