Hampton on OSU sports: Spring the time to build the offensive line

We’re six months away from football season, but Jim Michalczik needs to have the Oregon State offensive line squared away long before the first kickoff.
The Beavers will move forward without left tackle Blake Brandel and guards Gus Lavaka and Clay Cordasco.
Brandel and Lavaka were entrenched in starting spots for a couple of years and both players will no doubt get a shot at the NFL.
An offense is unable to function at a high level without a strong line, so it’s imperative that the Beavers are set by the fall.
Spring practices provide the perfect opportunity to set the foundation and start the process of building a depth chart.
“I think in a lot of ways this is the most important time of the year for us because this is the time as coaches you really can teach,” Michalczik, the OSU offensive line coach, said. “We’re not practicing every day, it’s kind of every other day and you get a chance to meet and review things and really spend some time and teach. You’re not as worried about game planning and scheming and those things. And so I think this is a time where you can really change a guy where he needs changing or help him develop or help him understand. So for a teacher this is the best time of the year.”
Michalczik is not concerned with selecting starters at this point. He wants the players to get the reps needed to showcase their skills.
There is quite of bit of experience to be replaced but Michalczik remains undaunted.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s rare that you have the same group of five guys for two years in a row so you’re always going through that rebuilding (mode),” he said. “To me it’s more like, OK, the guys that played last year, we need them to step up and play a little bit better and hopefully we have somebody that comes along that didn’t play last year that is better than the guy that played last year. That’s really that competition, I think helps people rise to the top.”
Center is most likely set with Nous Keobounnam and Nathan Eldridge both back for a final season.
Keobounnam started most of the 2019 season while Eldridge was sidelined by injury for all but a few games. Either player could wind up at guard as well.
Brandel’s departure leaves left tackle wide open. It’s a key spot on the line that is often matched up with an opposing team’s top pass rusher.
“Right now we’ve got a lot of options there,” Michalczik said. “We’ve got Joshua Gray going there, Onesimus Clarke going there. We could flip (Brandon) Kipper over there. We’ve got a couple other guys, too. Everything’s kind of open right now and we just kind of want to evaluate it day by day.”
Joining the team are Joe Quillin and Korbin Sorensen. Quillin (6-foot-1, 291 pounds) is a transfer from Air Force and Sorensen (6-5, 312) is a grad transfer from Portland State.
“We’ve brought in some guys who have been around and played a little bit and that kind of automatically will pull up the competition and it makes everybody better,” Kipper said. “But I definitely think there’s a competitive edge amongst everybody. There’s only five spots and I think there’s 18 guys who can play.”
The absence of Brandel and Lavaka also leaves a gap in leadership and the spring allows an opportunity for a few new players to step into those roles.
“We’ve got some seniors, some leadership that’s gone, but at the same time I think that’s a good experience,” Kipper said. “I think this is a good time to find out who is going to fill those roles. I don’t really see it as a more important spring, but I do see it as a spring about finding out identity and really redefining who we are.”
Kevin Hampton can be reached at kevin.hampton@lee.net. Follow him on twitter at twitter.com/hamptonkevin.