Hampton on OSU sports: Spring the time to build the offensive line

“I think in a lot of ways this is the most important time of the year for us because this is the time as coaches you really can teach,” Michalczik, the OSU offensive line coach, said. “We’re not practicing every day, it’s kind of every other day and you get a chance to meet and review things and really spend some time and teach. You’re not as worried about game planning and scheming and those things. And so I think this is a time where you can really change a guy where he needs changing or help him develop or help him understand. So for a teacher this is the best time of the year.”