Hampton on OSU sports: Transfer portal boosts receiving corps

There wasn’t a lot of news coming out of the Oregon State football program from Wednesday's signing day.
The Beavers brought in three players Wednesday and two were walk-ons.
The majority of the class had been put together by the early signing date in December. Jonathan Smith and his staff did a strong job of hitting areas of need on both sides of the ball.
There has been some big news since then. The Beavers utilized the transfer portal to add four players in addition to defensive lineman Charles Moore, who joined the Beavers in the fall.
Linemen Joe Quillin (Air Force) and Korbin Sorensen (Portland State) are now Beavers.
The biggest impact could be felt at receiver now that Trey Lowe (Washington) and Tre'Shaun Harrison (Florida State) are in the fold.
The Beavers were hit with a big loss when Isaiah Hodgins declared for the NFL draft.
The production will be difficult to match. Hodgins led the Beavers with 86 catches for 1,171 yards and 13 touchdowns.
No other wide receiver was close. Tight end Noah Togiai was second with 44 receptions and then it was WR Champ Flemings with 32.
The good news is the cupboard isn’t bare. Flemings is back, along with Kolby Taylor (22 receptions), Tyjon Lindsay (18) and Jesiah Irish (4).
Then there’s Trevon Bradford, who will complete his senior season after redshirting in 2019. Bradford did play in four games with two starts and had 13 catches.
Bradford will bring experience (he has played in 38 games with 17 starts) and the ability to hurt opponents with his route running and speed. He had 85 catches for 1,034 yards and eight touchdowns before the 2019 season.
With the addition of Lowe, a 5-foot-8, 183-pound speedster, the Beavers are loaded with speedy receivers capable of making game-breaking big plays.
Lowe was a four-star recruit out of Jesuit High who played in two games for Washington as a freshman in 2018 but wound up redshirting. He did not play for the Huskies last fall.
Perhaps the most intriguing player of the group is Harrison. His status for immediate eligibility is still up in the air, but when he gets the go-ahead he should make an instant impact for the Beavers.
He played 24 games for Florida State and had 37 receptions for the Seminoles. He was considered to be the No. 4 athlete in the nation coming out of high school according to 247Sports.
Harrison brings physical attributes to the position that are rare for receivers at OSU, even with a long list of players at the spot that went on to the NFL.
Harrison has good size at 6-2, 190-pounds, but what sets him apart is his 4.35 speed over 40 yards. To put it in perspective, Brandin Cooks ran a 4.33 at the NFL Scouting Combine, which was the fastest time by a receiver at the event that year.
In addition to deep-threat speed, Harrison reportedly has good instincts and is effective in shorter routes.
On paper, the Beavers look solid for 2020 even without Harrison. If he is available, OSU could have one of the better groups of receivers in the Pac-12.
