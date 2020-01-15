Hampton on OSU sports: Welcome to the wild world of OSU men's basketball

It’s hard to come to a concrete conclusion about the Oregon State men’s basketball team at this point.
In this era of instant gratification, OSU fans are being hit with a wide range of emotions when following this team.
Certain fans were already calling for the removal of coach Wayne Tinkle following a rough loss to Utah on Jan. 2.
Their calls lost volume when the Beavers bounced back for an unlikely win at Colorado, befuddling the Buffaloes by going to the 1-3-1 zone, a defense former OSU coach Craig Robinson had a few brief flashes of success with not so long ago.
The grumbling began again after the Beavers returned to Corvallis and promptly fell to Arizona State.
Then came a big second half and a blowout win against then-No. 24 Arizona and all was well once again.
Welcome to the wild world of Beavers basketball.
For the most part, the Beavers cruised through the nonconference season. A 77-69 loss to Oklahoma wasn’t enough of a setback to set off any alarms.
That ended with a poor effort in a head-scratcher of a 64-49 loss to a relatively weak Texas A&M team in College Station.
Nevertheless, the Beavers entered conference play at 10-2 and with a solid win against Iowa State in the second game of the season.
Expectations remain fairly high for the Beavers. That means a solid showing in conference, strong enough to land a berth in the NCAA tournament.
You have free articles remaining.
Getting into the NIT would be accepted. Anything short of postseason play after the Pac-12 tournament will not be greeted happily.
And yes, the calls to move away from Tinkle will intensify.
It’s hard to blame the fan base. Many of those supporters have stuck with the program through year after year of futility.
Some were around when Ralph Miller had the Beavers at the top of the conference for several years and even at the top of the rankings for a time in 1981.
Even then, OSU fans were looking for more. Those seasons too often ended in quick and frustrating fashion as the Beavers were knocked out of the NCAA tournament in their first games in 1980 by Lamar, 1981 by Kansas State, 1984 by West Virginia, 1985 by Notre Dame, 1988 by Louisville, 1989 by Evansville and in 1990 by Ball State.
Tinkle brought the Beavers back to the tournament in 2016, but they were bounced by VCU in their first game.
A look at the Pac-12 shows plenty of room for the Beavers to make a move up and forward this season.
The up-and-down tendencies have to be eliminated. The Beavers need to play some consistently strong basketball in order to land in the NCAA tournament.
The best way to get on a roll is to start with a sweep this week on the Washington road trip.
As OSU's recent results show, it's far too early to make a judgement on the future of a coach.
Even if Tinkle falls short of the NCAA tournament in 2020, it would be a questionable decision to make a move.
Patience has been a big part of Beaver fandom. It should be shown for the near future.
Kevin Hampton can be reached at kevin.hampton@lee.net. Follow him on twitter at twitter.com/hamptonkevin.