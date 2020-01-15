Hampton on OSU sports: Welcome to the wild world of OSU men's basketball

Expectations remain fairly high for the Beavers. That means a solid showing in conference, strong enough to land a berth in the NCAA tournament.

Getting into the NIT would be accepted. Anything short of postseason play after the Pac-12 tournament will not be greeted happily.

And yes, the calls to move away from Tinkle will intensify.

It’s hard to blame the fan base. Many of those supporters have stuck with the program through year after year of futility.

Some were around when Ralph Miller had the Beavers at the top of the conference for several years and even at the top of the rankings for a time in 1981.

Even then, OSU fans were looking for more. Those seasons too often ended in quick and frustrating fashion as the Beavers were knocked out of the NCAA tournament in their first games in 1980 by Lamar, 1981 by Kansas State, 1984 by West Virginia, 1985 by Notre Dame, 1988 by Louisville, 1989 by Evansville and in 1990 by Ball State.

Tinkle brought the Beavers back to the tournament in 2016, but they were bounced by VCU in their first game.

A look at the Pac-12 shows plenty of room for the Beavers to make a move up and forward this season.