Matthew and Ashley Boyd are using their foundation to help at-risk children in Uganda

Boyd is obviously concerned about his professional well-being — and as Detroit’s MLB Players Association representative, he is concerned with doing all he can to make sure his teammates are taken care of while they aren’t working. But his mind is also on the children in Uganda that he and his wife Ashley are helping as part of the charity they founded together.

Kingdom Home, a non-profit that the couple started together in 2018, is working toward the goal of ending child sex trafficking through prevention. Since it was founded, Kingdom Home has provided homes for 156 children who are at risk of entering child sex slavery.

“We’ve had a calling to do something like this ever since we met,” Matthew Boyd said. “My eyes were opened to what a horrific thing it is all around the world, including in our own country. (Ashley) always had a heart for the country of Uganda — she did an exchange program in high school with it. So when the opportunity arose, this was something we had to do. It’s been special. It’s been kind of a crazy time over there with this, but it’s been good.”