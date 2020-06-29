One OSU player tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two weeks into testing and only one Oregon State student-athlete has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The school reported after the first week that no athletes had tested positive.

The university welcomed players from all sports back to campus beginning on June 15, the date the Pac-12 Conference allowed athletes at all of its schools to return.

Testing began that day for all athletes except those who took a commercial airline flight back to Oregon. Workouts for returning players will not be allowed until the test results are available and the individual shows no sign of COVID-19.

Oregon State Director of Athletics Scott Barnes said on June 15 that at least one athlete had tested positive since the pandemic began in March.

University of Oregon has chosen not to identify the number of athletes who have tested positive, instead including all students and staff in reports to Lane County health officials, according to the Oregonian.

