Oregon State has 23 athletes on Pac-12 honor roll

Oregon State has 23 athletes on the Pac-12 Conference winter academic honor roll with 23 student-athletes claiming a spot on the roster.

The Beavers' gymnastics team led the way with 11 selections, one of three gymnastics squads in the conference with double-digit honorees. Oregon State women’s basketball had six players chosen.

To be eligible for the team, student-athletes must have a 3.30 cumulative GPA and have a minimum one-year residency at the institution. The honor roll is a new initiative by the league that takes the place of the former academic teams.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Below is a list of the 23 student-athletes who earned winter honors:

Men’s Basketball: Zach Reichle, business information systems; Ethan Thompson, digital communication arts

Women’s Basketball: Taya Corosdale, human development & family sciences; Aleah Goodman, human development & family sciences; Patricia Morris, business administration; Mikayla Pivec, biochemistry and biophysics; Destiny Slocum digital communication arts; Janessa Thropay, speech communication