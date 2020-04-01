Oregon State has 23 athletes on Pac-12 honor roll

Oregon State has 23 athletes on the Pac-12 Conference winter academic honor roll with 23 student-athletes claiming a spot on the roster.
The Beavers' gymnastics team led the way with 11 selections, one of three gymnastics squads in the conference with double-digit honorees. Oregon State women’s basketball had six players chosen.
To be eligible for the team, student-athletes must have a 3.30 cumulative GPA and have a minimum one-year residency at the institution. The honor roll is a new initiative by the league that takes the place of the former academic teams.
You have free articles remaining.
Below is a list of the 23 student-athletes who earned winter honors:
Men’s Basketball: Zach Reichle, business information systems; Ethan Thompson, digital communication arts
Women’s Basketball: Taya Corosdale, human development & family sciences; Aleah Goodman, human development & family sciences; Patricia Morris, business administration; Mikayla Pivec, biochemistry and biophysics; Destiny Slocum digital communication arts; Janessa Thropay, speech communication
Gymnastics: Halli Briscoe, organizational management; Lacy Dagen, sociology; Madi Dagen, digital communication arts; Savanna Force, kinesiology; Lexie Gonzales, digital communication arts; Lena Greene, bioengineering; Jaime Law, design & innovation management; Maela Lazaro, biohealth sciences; Isis Lowery, human development & family sciences; Kristina Peterson, human development & family sciences; Colette Yamaoka, biology
Wrestling: Jamarcus Grant, business administration; Aaron Olmos, public health; Steven Shelofsky, biology; Hayden Still, graphic design
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!