Oregon State student-athletes launch Dam Change platform

We can be the ones to make a difference … to unify the institution and community in the fight against racism and inequality.

Several Oregon State student-athletes are ready to make a change and have launched a new platform, titled Dam Change, to bring awareness regarding the issues of systemic racism in today’s society.

The platform will educate, empower, and enhance the experience of Black student-athletes and staff. It will also assist in helping the athletics community and beyond to be more aware of the issues that exist.

“I feel this program is exactly what we need on our campus,” Oregon State volleyball player Nya Buckner said. “The goal is to give a voice to Black student-athletes and let people know racism is real and it exists everywhere. Corvallis and OSU are not exempt from it, but we can be the ones to make a difference. We want the black student experience at OSU to be better, not only for us, but for those who come after us.”

“Our Dam Change team is so excited and so passionate to be advocates and stand against racial injustice at Oregon State,” women’s soccer player Maddy Ellsworth said. “We are ready to be the voice that has been unheard for so long.”