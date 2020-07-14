Oregon State student-athletes launch Dam Change platform

We can be the ones to make a difference … to unify the institution and community in the fight against racism and inequality.
Several Oregon State student-athletes are ready to make a change and have launched a new platform, titled Dam Change, to bring awareness regarding the issues of systemic racism in today’s society.
The platform will educate, empower, and enhance the experience of Black student-athletes and staff. It will also assist in helping the athletics community and beyond to be more aware of the issues that exist.
“I feel this program is exactly what we need on our campus,” Oregon State volleyball player Nya Buckner said. “The goal is to give a voice to Black student-athletes and let people know racism is real and it exists everywhere. Corvallis and OSU are not exempt from it, but we can be the ones to make a difference. We want the black student experience at OSU to be better, not only for us, but for those who come after us.”
“Our Dam Change team is so excited and so passionate to be advocates and stand against racial injustice at Oregon State,” women’s soccer player Maddy Ellsworth said. “We are ready to be the voice that has been unheard for so long.”
Some of the action items of Dam Change include mandatory social justice education for staff and coaches; large forum conversations with other athletes to learn about what Black athletes face each day; a special session for new students led by Black student-athletes; more emphasis on Black History Month; and an internship program for minority student-athletes who want to work in collegiate athletics.
There will also be a focus on voter education and the power of voting to initiate change.
“Dam Change is important here at Oregon State to unify the institution and community in the fight against racism and inequality,” Oregon State football player Jaydon Grant said. “We believe Dam Change will serve to ensure that all student-athletes have a pleasant experience at Oregon State regardless of the color of their skin.“
“I am extremely thankful to be able to serve alongside an amazing group of student-athletes and faculty who are truly all about creating a Dam Change,” Oregon State men’s soccer player Joel Walker added. “Dam Change is here to create a platform for Black student-athletes to feel empowered.”
Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes said he is proud to be associated with "such incredible student-athlete leaders on this campus."
“These young men and women have the opportunity to lead cultural change for generations to come, and I wholeheartedly support their efforts to create awareness and be a key part of the solution to end racial injustice," Barnes said.
Added football coach Jonathan Smith: “I couldn’t be more proud of our student-athletes as they take the lead in implementing real change. I support them fully and look forward to helping their efforts as they impact progress in the fight against systemic racism in our communities and beyond.”
Other coaches also are on board with the new initiative:
“The Dam Change platform gives student-athletes a chance to promote dialogue on race relations and equality for all,” new wrestling coach Chris Pendleton said. “When I heard the athletes speak about their own experiences dealing with racism in athletics my heart broke for them, but at the same time I was inspired by the young men and women who have said enough is enough. It is truly time for a change, and with this next generation of leaders I believe change will happen.”
“Our courageous and extraordinary student-athletes have created the Dam Change platform to raise awareness around racial and gender bias, promote change, and elevate the voices of all students,” gymnastics coach Tanya Chaplin said. “I am looking forward to standing with our student-athletes and fighting for real change. I am confident through the energy and leadership of our young student-athletes we will be able to truly create a 'Dam Change!'”
“I’m very proud of the student-athletes at Oregon State who have put together the Dam Change initiative,” men’s basketball coach Wayne Tinkle said. “It’s inspiring to see that these young men and women have created a platform to bring about awareness, engagement, education, and ultimately action, with regards to equality and race relations. We’re Dam Committed!”
For more information on Dam Change, go to https://bit.ly/306Cjv1.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!