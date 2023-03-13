Oregon State Hall of Famer Dick Fosbury passed away after a short bout with a recurrence of lymphoma. He was 76.

A Medford native, Fosbury is considered one of the most influential athletes in the history of track and field thanks to his Fosbury Flop high jumping technique. He captured the gold medal at the 1968 Olympics with a record high jump of 7 feet, 4¼ inches after winning two NCAA titles.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Dick Fosbury’s passing,” Oregon State Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes said. “Dick was one of the most innovative and influential athletes in track and field history. He did so many great things for Oregon State University and will always be a Beaver legend. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and everyone who had the honor to meet him.”

A sculpture honoring Fosbury's accomplishments was unveiled on the OSU campus in October of 2018 in honor of the 50th anniversary of his Olympic Games triumph.

He is a member of the State of Oregon Sports Hall of Fame, Oregon State Sports Hall of Fame, U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame, USA Track and Field Hall of Fame, World Humanitarian Hall of Fame, and the National High School Hall of Fame.

“Dick Fosbury was a visionary and pioneer in the sport of Track and Field. The Fosbury Flop forever changed the high jump and Dick may be the greatest Beav of all time. He will truly be missed,” Oregon State track and field head coach Louie Quintana said.

Fosbury is survived by his wife Robin Tomasi, son Erich Fosbury and stepdaughters Stephanie Thomas-Phipps and Kristin Thompson.