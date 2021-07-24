OSU alum, fan Bud Ossie dies at 101

Bud Ossey, a longtime fan of Oregon State sports, has died at 101.

Ossey, who was a member of the school’s class of 1943, made national news during the NCAA men’s basketball tournament when the Beavers faced Loyola Chicago in the Sweet 16.

Loyola Chicago’s 101-year-old Sister Jean became famous for rooting for the Ramblers during the 2018 Final Four and was in the sports news again during the 2021 tourney.

CBS got wind of another 101-year-old fan in Ossey and it made for a fun rivalry when the Beavers and Ramblers met.

Bernard Abraham Osipovich (Bud Ossey) was born in 1919 in Odessa, Russia. He immigrated to the United States through Ellis Island in 1920.

Ossey completed the Oregon Agricultural College’s mechanical engineering program and worked for the Bonneville Power Administration during some time off from school.

He joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and served during World War II in command of a combat engineer unit but the war ended just before he was to ship out for the Pacific Theater.