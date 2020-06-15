OSU athletes ready to start campus workouts

“Every day they will go through a temperature check and a symptoms screen prior to entering any of the facilities and then they’ll wash their hands, obviously, when they go into the weight room and they’ll end up working at one specific workout area or one rack area,” Aukerman said. “It won’t be like the lifting planning was done before where they would roam around in different parts of the room. All of the workouts are going to occur right in that one immediate area and that way when they’re gone we can effectively clean that area prior to the next group coming in.”

Athletic department officials will decide how to handle testing as the sports move into closer physical activity.

Football, for example, will eventually conduct practices with higher levels of contact in order to get ready for the season.

“We will have to look and see what the prevailing evidence is at that time in terms of the frequency of testing and then the mode of testing as new antigen tests may come on line or new ways of testing,” Aukerman said. “At this point we are anticipating that it will be at least weekly but that may change based on the information at the time.”

If a positive test comes back, Aukerman said the Beavers will stay in lockstep with the Benton County Health Department.

“So we will take their lead as far as getting them quarantined and isolated and then begin contact tracing with all the individuals they were in contact with,” he said. “We will assist and work hand in hand with the county health department if and when that does occur.”

