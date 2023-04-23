Oregon State University Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes experienced a medical event Saturday night while attending a Fresno State awards presentation in Fresno, California.

Barnes is receiving medical care at a Fresno area hospital.

“All of us at Oregon State University are grateful for the medical care that Scott is receiving,” said OSU President Jayathi Y. Murthy.

The Pac-12 Conference also released a statement late Saturday.

"Scott Barnes is a dear friend, trusted colleague and incredibly loved man across the Oregon State and Pac-12 families and the entire college sports community. Our thoughts are with Scott and his family at this time."

OSU officials said the university will provide updates when more information is available.