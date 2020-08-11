OSU athletics: Dr. Doug Aukerman works to keep Pac-12 informed

Aukerman said the public health doctors and sports cardiologist consultants have put a lot of time and effort into the process and all would love to see sports going on as usual but want to make sure it’s done in a safe manner.

When they looked at the widespread presence of COVID-19 and considered the realities of air travel for the various teams along with how to stop the spread of the virus if an athlete or staff member wound up with it, the decision became a little more clear cut.

“Once we started becoming more concerned about some of the side effects and some of the other health outcomes that we don’t know the short-term and long-term consequences are yet, that we felt that we had to shift to a mindset of not just trying to stop spread, but we need to be able to identify and move anybody who has the coronavirus right away.