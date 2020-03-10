OSU athletics: Remodeled sports performance center officially opens

Oregon State University student-athletes and staff officially opened the doors to the remodeled P. Wayne Valley Sports Performance Center Tuesday. The $3.64 million privately funded facility is home to the Beavers’ strength and conditioning program for the University’s 500 student-athletes.

“The remodel of the P. Wayne Valley Sports Performance Center was identified as a critical facility enhancement project during the early development of our Strategic Plan,” OSU director of athletics Scott Barnes said. “On behalf of our entire athletics department, I want to thank our two anonymous donors for making this project a reality.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Said OSU football coach Jonathan Smith: “This is a vital facility upgrade for the continued growth of our football program, the P. Wayne Valley Sports Performance Center is crucial to our overall team development and recruiting efforts, and I join our staff in thanking the donors for their generosity.”

The remodeled SPC includes 22 tons of new weights, a Gatorade fueling station, fully integrated audio/visual and sound and an expanded indoor turf field among other amenities. The previous equipment that was housed in the facility has been donated to OSU’s College of Public Health.

“The SPC upgrades are a huge asset for all of the intercollegiate sports programs at Oregon State,” OSU softball coach Laura Berg said. “There is no question that this facility is a game-changer for current and potential future student-athletes during the recruiting process.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0