OSU athletics: Winter seasons over, spring sports competition on hold

About to board a plane for home after a shorter-than-expected stay in Las Vegas, Kylor Kelley went to Twitter and posted: “What a day” with a frowning face emoji.

The Oregon State senior men’s basketball player had learned earlier in the day Thursday that not only had the rest of the Pac-12 tournament been canceled, but that the NCAA had eliminated all remaining winter and spring sports championships due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Kelley’s college career was over, as was the season for a team that seemed to be hitting its stride in recent weeks.

“My heart aches for all the senior around the country in the same position,” Kelley would later post. It was a somber day for the sports world.

In an opening-round game Wednesday, the Beavers defeated Utah 71-69 on a Jarod Lucas 3-pointer in the closing seconds as the Beavers completed a comeback from down 16 points in the second half.

OSU was set to play Oregon in a tournament quarterfinal at noon Thursday. The teams split their two-game conference series this season with each winning at home.