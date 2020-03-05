OSU baseball: Beavers return to Goss Stadium

Kyler McMahan can specifically recall the first big mistake he made this baseball season.

Early in Oregon State’s game at San Diego State last Thursday, McMahan got aggressive and tried to advance to third base on a deep fly ball to center but was thrown out for the second out of the inning.

He knew he had made a needless error in a game that was still close, and he fully expected an earful from Beavers’ coach Mitch Canham once he returned to the dugout.

But the lecture never came.

It wasn’t until a few days later when Canham finally pulled McMahan aside and casually asked his player to take him through his thought process on the play.

“I think that a lot of coaches will get fired up about that. Your outs are very valuable — making dumb decisions on the base paths to take away those outs, a coach will get on you,” McMahan said. “I think it’s been great for us, through the whole fall, seeing how Mitch approaches everything and knowing that even if we do make a mistake that he will be there in comfort and want to talk to you about it.”