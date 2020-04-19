OSU baseball: Beavers will wait for clarity before making roster decisions

“There's still answers to be had,” Canham said. “We don’t know if there’s five or 10 rounds in the draft, which one that’s gonna be. That could affect some of our guys. We just need to get an understanding of how that works out with the seniors and what us and the university are going to be able to do as far as figuring out scholarships and everything. So we’re still waiting for those pieces to come together.”

Canham will have plenty to think about once more clarity is provided. Oregon State carried just three seniors on its 2020 rosters in Jake Mulholland, Preston Jones and Andy Armstrong. They also had 11 juniors, eight sophomores and 12 freshmen for a total of 34 players. In November, the Beavers announced a 10-player recruiting class, meaning 44 players could potentially be eligible to play next season.

One of those signees, Jesuit High School star Mick Able, is a consensus top-10 draft prospect and could potentially be the first high school player off the board this summer. But aside from him, Kevin Abel is the only player with Oregon State ties who is considered a top-100 prospect.

With an abbreviated draft in place, several Beavers who would have been sure-fire draft picks any other year could be forced to head back to school.