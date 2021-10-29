OSU cross-country: Beavers place sixth at Pac-12 championships

The Oregon State women's cross-country team placed sixth on Friday at the Pac-12 championships.
The event was hosted by the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
Redshirt sophomore Kaylee Mitchell earned First-Team All-Conference honors for her sixth-place finish and fellow redshirt sophomore Grace Fetherstonhaugh earned Second-Team All-Conference honors after finishing 14th.
Mitchell posted a time of 20 minutes, 51.7 seconds. Fetherstonhaugh finished the 6K course in 21:07.5.
"We are starting to click. This was a great day for us. The Pac-12 is very good in this sport and the competition is tough. This was our second-lowest score in school history and now things will get interesting at regionals in two weeks, anything is possible," said head coach Louie Quintana. "I was so proud of all of them. Altitude is hard to run in and we fought through it. Kaylee and Grace earning All-Conference is huge."
Colorado took the individual and team titles, earning 24 points as four Buffaloes finished in the top five.
Redshirt junior Christina Geisler clocked a personal-best of 22:08.1 to finish 45th and was followed by senior Audrey Lookner, who placed 46th with a time of 22:15.6. Sophomore Gabby Peterson was the Beavers' fifth runner to finish, stopping the clock at 22:55.6 to place 62nd.