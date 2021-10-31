OSU football: 5 takeaways from the loss at Cal

Oregon State entered Saturday’s game at California with the opportunity to officially bring its bowl drought to end. Instead, the Golden Bears kept their bowl hopes alive with a comprehensive 39-25 victory.
The Beavers (5-3, 3-2 Pac-12 Conference) will have another shot at securing their sixth victory this week at Colorado.
Before looking ahead to the Buffaloes, here are five takeaways from Saturday’s defeat.
Costly mistakes
Above all else, the Beavers hurt themselves on Saturday. An early fumble gave California the momentum and an interception ended a first-half drive when the offense was starting to function.
In the second half, when the team had clawed its way back into the game, a blocked punt gave the Golden Bears a short field and the opportunity to push its lead back to two scores.
On the other side of the field, California committed no turnovers, allowed no sacks, and its only penalty on the day was a celebration call late in the game.
Cal controlled the line
Saturday’s game was a matchup between Oregon State’s productive running game and California’s solid run defense. In the final tally the Golden Bears came out ahead, holding the Beavers to 134 rushing yards, well below its season average of 244.9 yards per game.
Oregon State redshirt junior BJ Baylor entered the contest on a four-game streak of 100-yard rushing games. California stacked the box and limited Baylor to 42 yards on 13 carries.
On offense, California was able to run for 255 yards on 47 attempts (5.4 yards per carry) and won the time of possession 33:59 to 26:01.
Offensive balance
Because Oregon State was not as effective as usual on the ground, the offense had to rely more on the passing attack. The Beavers still had more runs (31) than passes (26), but that was closer to an even mix than usual.
One of the bright spots of the day for Oregon State was its deep passing game. Quarterback Chance Nolan completed 15 of 26 pass attempts for 243 yards, an impressive 9.3 yards per attempt. He connected on several deep throws, including a 40-yard pass to Champ Flemings on a second-half scoring drive.
His primary deep target was Trevon Bradford, who caught touchdown passes of 32 and 46 yards. Overall, Bradford caught six passes for 124 yards. Moving forward, these deep passes could force defenses to pause before dedicating so many defenders to stopping the run.
Containing Garber
Oregon State defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar has talked about the challenge of containing mobile quarterbacks on third down. Oregon State knew entering the game that Chase Garbers was a threat to run and the defense often put a spy in place to specifically contain that threat.
For the game, Garbers ran for 58 yards on 10 carries. Those aren’t overwhelming numbers, but Garbers still found ways to hurt the Beavers with his feet. He got to the edge on a touchdown run in the first quarter and a designed run converted a third down on a scoring drive in the second half.
Pac-12 uncertainty
Saturday was another reminder that nothing is for sure in the Pac-12. Washington State won at Arizona State, Washington won at Stanford, and Utah dominated UCLA. Arizona remains winless, but showed signs of life at USC and Colorado moved the ball in a 52-29 loss at No. 7 Oregon.
One way of looking at these results is to think that Oregon State’s win over Utah looks even better, and the loss to the Cougars doesn’t seem as bad. Perhaps the more useful lesson is that no result can be taken for certain. Colorado is 2-6, 1-4 in the Pac-12, but the Beavers will need to regain their form to come away with a victory in Boulder.