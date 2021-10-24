OSU football: 5 takeaways from the win over Utah

Oregon State overcame a slow start to defeat Utah 42-34 in a Pac-12 football game on Saturday at Reser Stadium. In a season where the Beavers have ended multiple losing streaks, they beat the Utes for the first time since 2013.
Oregon State is 5-2 (3-1 Pac-12), one win away from bowl eligibility and will travel to play California (2-5, 1-3) on Saturday.
Here are five takeaways from the Beavers’ victory.
Identity is set
The game could not have gotten off to a worse start for Oregon State. The Beavers:
• Gave up a touchdown on the Utes’ first possession.
• Committed a penalty on the ensuing kickoff and started their first drive deep in their own territory.
• Lost yards on that possession and had to punt out of the end zone, giving Utah good field position for its second drive.
• Committed an offsides penalty on third-and-6, helping Utah to keep the drive alive and score a second early touchdown.
As a result, Oregon State found itself down 14-0 midway through the first quarter.
At that point, the temptation is to go away from the game plan and chase quick points through the air. But that is not the Beavers’ identity. Instead, the team put together a 65-yard scoring drive on 12 plays, 10 of them runs.
Even though the Beavers would trail until midway through the third quarter, the offense maintained its preferred balance for the game: 41 rushing attempts and 19 pass attempts. Oregon State dug out of an early hole by continuing to rely on its strength.
Big games for Bradford and Harrison
After back-to-back games in which the passing attack was inconsistent, Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan was effective against Utah. He completed 14 of 19 attempts for 208 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.
Seven different receivers caught passes, but the primary target was senior receiver Trevon Bradford, who caught six passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. Bradford was also used in the run game, with two carries for 20 yards and a touchdown.
Tre’Shaun Harrison caught three passes for 72 yards, and his 54-yard reception in the fourth quarter helped the Beavers run time off the clock when they were protecting a late lead.
Fourth-down defense
There has been a great deal of discussion of Oregon State’s third-down defense this season. On Saturday the Beavers held Utah to seven conversions on 15 third downs. But the biggest plays of the game for the Oregon State defense came on fourth down and two goal-line stops by the Beavers were crucial.
In the first half, Utah kept its offense on the field on fourth-and-goal from the 2. Quarterback Cameron Rising found Brant Quithe for a short reception but Oregon State defensive back Alton Julian made a strong tackle to keep him out of the end zone.
In the second half, with Oregon State holding a 42-31 lead, Utah once again faced fourth-and-goal from the 2. Rising looked for Britain Covey at the goal line but Oregon State’s Alex Austin hit Covey just as the ball arrived, breaking up the play. That defensive stand went a long way toward sealing the victory.
Tactical mistake
Looked at from Utah’s perspective, the decision to go for that touchdown on fourth down in the fourth quarter was a mistake. There were just over 6 minutes left to play and the Utes were down by 11. Kicking a field goal would have made it a one-possession game. Failing to get any points on that drive took some of the pressure off Oregon State.
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham made a different decision a few minutes later when the Utes faced a fourth-and-3 from the 15. Utah kicked the field goal to make the score 42-34 with 2:38 left to play. After the onside kick was unsuccessful, Oregon State was able to run out the clock.
Perfection not required
Oregon State overcame some negative plays on Saturday afternoon. Late in the first quarter, Nolan was stripped on a scramble and the football took a hop into the arms of defensive lineman Junior Tafuna just before he stepped out of bounds. Utah took advantage of the good field position to extend its lead to 24-14 at halftime. It is easy to imagine that ball bouncing harmlessly out of play and the Beavers maintaining possession.
In the second half with Oregon State leading 35-31, the Beavers blocked their second punt of the game, but the play was called back on an OSU penalty. If the punt block had stood, the Beavers would have been in scoring position. With the call reversed, Utah had the opportunity to reclaim the lead.
It was a deflating turn of events for Oregon State fans, but not for the Oregon State defense. The Beavers stopped Utah’s drive and forced a long field goal attempt, which was missed.