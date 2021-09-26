OSU football: 5 takeaways from win over USC

Oregon State won its third straight game Saturday night, defeating USC 45-27 to earn its first road win over the Trojans since 1960.
Quarterback Chance Nolan and the offense got into a good rhythm and the defense overcame a tough start to get the stops it needed in the second half. The Beavers have not played in a bowl game since the 2013 Hawaii Bowl and the program moved a big step closer to ending that drought with the win over the Trojans.
But there is certainly still room for improvement. Here are five areas that stood out from the victory:
Offensive line dominates
Oregon State came into the season with high expectations for an experienced unit. The line got off to a slow start as the Beavers failed to run the ball effectively in the opener against Purdue, but on Saturday night the line was outstanding.
Oregon State was able to run the ball effectively, averaging more than 6 yards per carry on 51 attempts. That allowed the Beavers to quiet the home crowd, dominate the time of possession and keep the offense out of difficult third-and-long situations.
The pass blocking was equally solid as the Trojans recorded no sacks and no quarterback hurries. Nolan consistently had time and space to find receivers.
Creative running game
Oregon State running backs B.J. Baylor and Deshaun Fenwick both ran aggressively on Saturday. Baylor (158 yards on 23 carries) repeatedly punished USC defenders as he finished runs.
Fenwick (11-53) took advantage of his 6-2, 230-pound frame to run through contact. In the second half, the weariness of the Trojans defense was obvious, providing even more incentive for the Beavers to keep the ball on the ground.
Oregon State also made good use of its trademark fly sweep, using a mix of different players to change up the look of the play. Ten different players carried the ball against the Trojans as the Beavers had success running up the middle and working on the edge.
Penalties add up
Oregon State was penalized 14 times for 154 yards on Saturday. The majority of those calls came in a first half which saw the Beavers flagged 10 times for 122 yards. On one drive, a series of defensive holding calls was responsible for much of the yardage on a USC scoring drive.
While the offensive line play was strong overall, a couple of untimely holding calls wiped out big plays by the offense.
The most obvious problem for the Oregon State defense was USC’s 6-5 receiver Drake London. He caught 10 passes for 165 yards and repeatedly drew penalties on the Beavers’ secondary. It will be interesting to see how the players adjust to this experience in future games.
Mental toughness shows
A key moment in the game took place in the second quarter with the Beavers trailing 14-7. An interception in the end zone had taken away a prime scoring opportunity for Oregon State and the USC passing game was clicking. All of the pieces seemed to be in place for the Trojans to continue their home winning streak against the Beavers.
Oregon State showed its resilience by putting together two impressive scoring drives before halftime to take the lead and make it clear that while the outcome was still in doubt, this game was going to be competitive.
In the second half, an Oregon State defense which had struggled to get off the field in the first half (except for an interception by Rejzohn Wright) did not get discouraged and repeatedly made big plays to stop USC drives.
Andrzej Hughes-Murray and Riley Sharp both had sacks as the Trojans were forced to throw as the deficit grew. Interceptions by Alton Julian and Jack Colletto ended two USC drives, with Colletto’s pick putting an exclamation point on the finish.
Nolan's versatility
Because the Beavers were successful running the ball, Nolan attempted just 19 passes on Saturday night. He completed 15 for 213 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions. Except for a first-quarter interception in the end zone on a pass which should have been thrown away, he consistently made sound decisions and demonstrated good accuracy.
Nolan was also able to help the offense with his mobility. The Trojans struggled to consistently apply pressure and when they did, Nolan escaped the pocket and ran for positive yardage. The Beavers also took advantage of Nolan’s running ability on planned runs.
One of those calls came late in the first half with the game tied at 14. The Beavers took over at their own 8-yard line with just 1:12 left. On first down, Nolan got to the edge and gained 14 yards before stepping out of bounds to stop the clock. If that play had been unsuccessful Oregon State may have been content to run out the clock. But Nolan’s run gave the offense room to operate and the Beavers put together a quick scoring drive to take a lead they would not relinquish.