OSU football: 5 takeaways from win over USC

Mental toughness shows

A key moment in the game took place in the second quarter with the Beavers trailing 14-7. An interception in the end zone had taken away a prime scoring opportunity for Oregon State and the USC passing game was clicking. All of the pieces seemed to be in place for the Trojans to continue their home winning streak against the Beavers.

Oregon State showed its resilience by putting together two impressive scoring drives before halftime to take the lead and make it clear that while the outcome was still in doubt, this game was going to be competitive.

In the second half, an Oregon State defense which had struggled to get off the field in the first half (except for an interception by Rejzohn Wright) did not get discouraged and repeatedly made big plays to stop USC drives.

Andrzej Hughes-Murray and Riley Sharp both had sacks as the Trojans were forced to throw as the deficit grew. Interceptions by Alton Julian and Jack Colletto ended two USC drives, with Colletto’s pick putting an exclamation point on the finish.

Nolan's versatility