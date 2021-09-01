OSU football: Beavers prepare for Purdue's star receiver

“Every year, offensive and defensive coaches, they adjust their schemes to things they’ve got to do better or new wrinkles that they find or trends that are happening across the country. And so there’s going to be some things that they’re going to do that they haven’t shown on tape and we’ve got to be able to hope our rules fit and apply and we can get our guys in the right space,” Tibesar said.

This is Tibesar’s fourth year as the defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach at Oregon State, and he thinks this was the best camp the defense has had during that time.

“I think we had our best camp as far as the number of takeaways that we were able to generate. Just overall the performance, I think you could see that we’ve got a lot of veteran guys who’ve been in this system for a while now and know the adjustments and are able to go out there and play fast,” Tibesar said.

Jaydon Grant, a redshirt junior defensive back who has been picked as one of the team captains for the second year in a row, is one of those defenders. He said that with that experience comes greater expectations to perform consistently.

“We have a bunch of guys out there that know exactly what they’re supposed to do every single play, every single call,” Grant said.

