OSU football: Beavers' winning streak ends with 31-24 loss to Washington State

Oregon State’s four-game winning streak came to an end Saturday afternoon with a 31-24 loss to Washington State in Pullman, Washington.

The Beavers came up 1 yard short on a 4th and 19 play which could have extended their final drive. With 43 seconds left in the game and the ball at the Washington State 23, OSU quarterback Chance Nolan was forced to throw underneath to Trey Lowe. The running back evaded multiple defenders but was tripped up just short of a first down.

The Oregon State defense made numerous big plays in the first half as the Beavers held a 10-3 lead at halftime. The Beavers completely took away Washington State’s running game, holding the Cougars to just 19 yards rushing before the break.

The Oregon State defense also dominated on third down, allowing Washington State to convert just 2 of 8 third downs.

One of the key sequences came just before halftime when the Beaver defense kept Washington State from scoring after a Nolan pass was picked off on the sideline by Cougars defensive back George Hicks III.