OSU football: Defense learns from loss to Cougars

Oregon State’s defensive unit has had a lot of time to think about its performance in the second half of the loss at Washington State on Oct. 9.

The Cougars scored four second-half touchdowns to overcome a 10-3 halftime deficit in their 31-24 win over the Beavers. That was the last game for Oregon State (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12) before its bye week. The Beavers host Utah (4-2, 3-0) on Saturday afternoon.

“It was good to take the second half that we had from Washington State, digest it, think about it, and just really try to do everything we can throughout that bye week to not let that happen again. I think it was good to just kind of fester on that feeling and let that sink it. It’s not something we want to have happen again, ever,” said outside linebacker Riley Sharp, a redshirt sophomore from Salt Lake City.

The Cougars had success in the second half spreading the field with five wide receivers and the Beavers struggled to get stops on third down.

Defensive back Alton Julian said the defense has been going over each of those mistakes and is working on fundamentals such as tackling, taking good angles and executing its coverages.

Beyond that, he thinks defensive execution can come down to attitude.