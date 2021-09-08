OSU football: Defense looks for a complete effort against Hawaii

Oregon State defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar was pleased with the unit’s effort Saturday night against Purdue, but was unsatisfied with the way the Boilermakers were able to move the ball on two decisive fourth-quarter drives.
“I thought we played a lot of really good defense for most of the game. It was the last two drives that we weren’t able to get stops. For 66 plays we held them to 16 points and then they scored 14 in the last nine,” Tibesar said during a press briefing following Wednesday's practice. “We’ve got to find a way to finish it, find a way to get another takeaway, find a way to get another stop and get the ball back to our offense.”
The Beavers trailed 16-14 early in the fourth quarter before Purdue pulled away for a 30-21 victory.
Sophomore linebacker Omar Speights said the Beavers must focus on staying consistent and locked-in mentally for four quarters.
“At the end of the game, a couple missed assignments that led to them scoring the last 14 points,” Speights said.
Speights also gave credit to Purdue for a handful of bold play calls late in the game.
“Four-minute situation, you’re probably thinking they’re just going to run the ball, trying to get the clock out,” Speights said. “It was a good job by their coaching staff coming out and deciding to throw the ball. Caught us off guard a little bit, so good job by them.”
Despite giving up 30 points and 401 yards of total offense, there were positives for the OSU defense on Saturday. The Beavers did a good job controlling the line of scrimmage and held Purdue to 88 rushing yards on 33 attempts (2.7 yards per attempt).
And for much of the game, the Beavers did a good job of containing star receiver David Bell.
“He’s a really good receiver and for much of the game we held him down. In the fourth quarter, those last two drives, he got away from us a little bit,” Tibesar said.
Defensive lineman Simon Sandberg said the focus going into Week 2 isn’t on pointing fingers at individual mistakes, but on continuing to improve as a defensive unit. A defense can only be successful if everyone is contributing.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
“Everybody has to get better together. That doesn’t matter if that’s DBs or the D-tackle. If the D-tackle does his job perfectly it makes it easier for everybody,” Sandberg said.
Sandberg said if everyone does their jobs, things will happen that are good for the defense. The secondary can create “coverage sacks” and the defensive line can contribute to “pressure picks,” he said.
Targeting calls
Oregon State linebacker Cory Stover was flagged for targeting against Purdue. The call came after Stover hit Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer just after he released a pass. Tibesar acknowledged that these are very difficult plays for defenders.
“We talk about a strike zone, a lot like baseball, trying to hit them between the shoulders and the knees. It’s hard with a tall guy like Stover — 6-5, 6-6 — to get his shoulders down like that below so he doesn’t hit the quarterback. I don’t think it was intentional but he ended up hitting him and that’s the way they’ve got to call it nowadays,” Tibesar said.
Mountain West success
Several of Hawaii's fellow members in the Mountain West Conference took on Pac-12 Conference opponents over the weekend with some success. Utah State knocked off Washington State 26-23, Nevada downed California 22-17, and Fresno State made Oregon work for a 31-24 victory.
“We know that they’ve got talent, we know they’re good,” Tibesar said. “Obviously, the Mountain West teams had a lot of success in our league last week and so we can’t overlook this team by any stretch.”