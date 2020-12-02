OSU football: Gebbia out for Utah game, might be done for season

Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia will not play Saturday at Utah, and could potentially miss the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury.

Beavers’ coach Jonathan Smith told the Oregonian/OregonLive’s John Canzano on his radio show Wednesday that he took Gebbia to Portland to have him evaluated. “He’s not going to play this weekend,” Smith said.

Smith also said the quarterback could be done for the year.

Gebbia played his best game of the season last Friday and helped lead the Beavers to a comeback win over rival Oregon at Reser Stadium. But near the end of the game, after he attempted to dive into the end zone for a potential game-winning touchdown, Gebbia came up limping with a noticeable injury. He attempted to hobble over to the sideline and then collapsed to the ground.

Gebbia left Reser Stadium on crutches that night, with a large bag of ice taped to his hamstring.

Smith said on Monday that the injury was more serious than Oregon State had previously thought, and Gebbia was “extremely limited in practice both Monday and Tuesday.”