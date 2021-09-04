OSU football: Nolan provides a spark as Beavers fall to Boilermakers

Trailing 16-7 late in the third quarter Saturday night at Purdue, Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith decided it was time for a change.
He replaced starting quarterback Sam Noyer with redshirt sophomore Chance Nolan. The decision paid off immediately as Nolan connected with Zeriah Beason on a 41-yard pass to the Purdue 6-yard line. Two plays later, wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey scored on a 7-yard end around.
That was as close the Beavers would get as Purdue held on for a 30-21 victory.
But the insertion of Nolan seemed to energize the Oregon State offense. On Nolan’s second drive, the Beavers faced a fourth-and-2 effort at their own 37 with just over 8 minutes left on the clock. After faking a run, Nolan lofted a deep pass down the middle to Lindsey. The play looked like it would be successful but Purdue’s Cory Trice got a hand on the ball at the last moment to break up the play.
Purdue then stretched its lead with a six-play scoring drive. After a series of runs by power back Zander Horvath, quarterback Jack Plummer found tight end Payne Durham for a 5-yard touchdown and a 23-14 lead.
But the switch to Nolan continued to spark the Beavers. He led the Beavers on a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive highlighted by a 45-yard pass to Champ Flemings who was tackled at the 2-yard line. B.J. Baylor finished the drive by running through contact for the touchdown.
Purdue put the game out of reach on its next possession as Plummer found a wide open Durham for a 50-yard touchdown pass.
Plummer, who won a training competition for the spot after splitting time at the position last season, completed 29 of his 41 pass attempts for 313 yards and two touchdowns.
David Bell, the Boilermakers’ all-Big Ten wide receiver, caught eight passes for 134 yards. Horvath carried the ball 21 times for 81 yards.
Nolan was 10 of 16 for 157 yards. Noyer completed 10 of 21 pass attempts for 94 yards and an interception.
For the Beavers, Baylor had a team-high nine carries for 24 yards. Oregon State struggled to run the ball, gaining a total of 78 yards on 25 attempts.
Bradford led the OSU receivers with five catches for 75 yards.
Oregon State used a trick play to set up the first score of the game. The drive began with a 21-yard pass from Noyer to Trevon Bradford.
On the next play, Noyer threw a lateral to Tyjon Lindsey on the sideline. Lindsey found tight end Teagan Quitoriano for a 34-yard gain. B.J. Baylor capped the drive with a 4-yard scoring run.
The Oregon State defense stopped the Boilermakers’ next drive, but a good punt pinned the Beavers at their own 1. Oregon State could not make a first down and after the punt the Boilermakers started their next drive in OSU territory and they quickly took advantage.
The key play in the drive was a targeting call on Oregon State’s Cory Stover which resulted in a 15-yard penalty and his ejection. On the next play, Purdue’s Horvath scored on an 11-yard run.
Purdue added a pair of field goals before the half to take a 13-7 lead into the break.
Saturday night’s matchup between Purdue and Oregon State was billed as a celebration of Boilermaker football as the program marked its 500th game at Ross-Ade Stadium, which opened in 1924.
This was only the second meeting of the two programs. Oregon State’s famed “Giant Killers” won the first meeting, knocking off No. 2 Purdue, 22-14, in 1967.
For the fourth consecutive year under Smith, the Beavers opened the season with a matchup against a power conference opponent. The Beavers faced Ohio State, Oklahoma State and Washington State in their prior openers, dropping each of those contests. Oregon State is 10-12 in openers since the 2000 season.