OSU football: Offense improves in second scrimmage

The Oregon State offense greatly improved its ball security on Saturday during the second open scrimmage of fall camp.
A week ago, Beaver defenders intercepted five passes during the scrimmage. On Saturday at Reser Stadium, there was only one turnover, although it did turn into the highlight play of the day.
Junior defensive back Rezjohn Wright caught a pass which deflected off the fingertips of receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison and returned it more than 90 days for a defensive touchdown. Freshman Sam Vidlak threw the errant pass but was otherwise very solid.
After the scrimmage, Wright said creating turnovers is crucial to the team’s success.
“I think we’ve got the guys that’s going to make plays this year. I’m just ready for us to take the next step. We’ve been so close these last two years. I think this is the year we take that next step,” Wright said.
Coach Jonathan Smith said those are the types of plays the coaching staff wants to see.
“That was great. I mean that’s a huge play. Those guys practice it a bunch in regards to when we get interceptions how we’re trying to cover down and block, get it to the sideline at the numbers,” Smith said. “It’s a game-changer.”
Smith said redshirt junior QB Tristan Gebbia experienced some soreness late in the week and the staff decided to hold him out of the scrimmage. That provided opportunities for Vidlak, senior Sam Noyer and redshirt sophomore Chance Nolan to each take snaps with the first-team offense.
Vidlak led the first scoring drive of the day. He connected on two short throws with tight end Gabe Milbourn to get the drive going. Vidlak also completed a pair of passes to Trent Walker, one of which kept the drive alive on a third down.
Running back Ta’Ron Madison capped that drive with a 3-yard scoring run up the middle.
Smith said Vidlak is adapting well during the transition from high school to Pac-12 competition.
“He hasn’t missed a bit. The game’s definitely faster but he’s not overwhelmed at all. The speed of play, decision making, he’s got a great arm, accurate with the ball. He’s done really well even going back to spring ball and his game has continued to get better,” Smith said.
Noyer led the offense into the red zone on the first drive of the day, but the defense stiffened with its back against the goal line and the drive ended with a field goal attempt which went wide.
On Noyer’s second drive, the offense found a good rhythm. He connected with freshman receiver Trevor Pope on a deep out which was called back on a holding call. After a false start, the offense was stuck with a first and 25.
But after digging itself into a hole, the offense responded. Noyer connected with running back Deshaun Fenwick on a short pass over the middle for 8 yards. Noyer then found Pope again on the sideline for a first down. A couple of plays later, Pope got behind the defense and was open in the end zone for a 22-yard scoring pass.
It was a breakout performance from Pope who is trying to make an impression while surrounded by a deep and talented group of receivers.
“That’s why you scrimmage. You give guys opportunities to show what they can do,” Smith said.
Oregon State devoted a lot of time to special teams on Saturday. The punting units took repeated snaps, rotating between the two harsh marks and moving quickly in an effort to simulate game action with the play clock running.
The special teams highlight of the day was a 54-yard field goal by Everett Hayes which just had enough distance to clear the crossbar.
“I thought we got a good amount of work on special teams in. A couple of those reps came live, hadn’t done that throughout camp,” Smith said.
The scrimmage closed with a focus on red zone situations. The offense found the end zone twice and kicked two field goals over the four possessions starting at the 25-yard line. The final play of the day was a 2-yard scoring run by linebacker Jack Colletto who took a direct snap and ran straight up the middle into the end zone, earning the opportunity to celebrate with the offense.