OSU football: Offense improves in second scrimmage

The Oregon State offense greatly improved its ball security on Saturday during the second open scrimmage of fall camp.

A week ago, Beaver defenders intercepted five passes during the scrimmage. On Saturday at Reser Stadium, there was only one turnover, although it did turn into the highlight play of the day.

Junior defensive back Rezjohn Wright caught a pass which deflected off the fingertips of receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison and returned it more than 90 days for a defensive touchdown. Freshman Sam Vidlak threw the errant pass but was otherwise very solid.

After the scrimmage, Wright said creating turnovers is crucial to the team’s success.

“I think we’ve got the guys that’s going to make plays this year. I’m just ready for us to take the next step. We’ve been so close these last two years. I think this is the year we take that next step,” Wright said.

Coach Jonathan Smith said those are the types of plays the coaching staff wants to see.

“That was great. I mean that’s a huge play. Those guys practice it a bunch in regards to when we get interceptions how we’re trying to cover down and block, get it to the sideline at the numbers,” Smith said. “It’s a game-changer.”