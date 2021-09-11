OSU gymnastics: Jade Carey's long-awaited arrival is almost here

“Ever since I visited here first in 2015, I just fell in love with everything about it. It’s so pretty, the campus is really beautiful. I love the coaches. I just think it was the perfect fit for me,” Carey said.

Carey’s original plan was to attend Oregon State in 2020. The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, however, forced the delay of the 2020 Olympics and pushed back her plans for a year. The delay was worth the wait for Carey, who competed in the individual all-around final and the vault final, in addition to winning the floor exercise final.

Because of the pandemic, many events were held without spectators and international travel restrictions forced most athletes’ families to watch from home. But because her father, Brian Carey, is her coach, he was able to attend.

“That meant everything to me, especially being able to share such an accomplishment with my dad. That was really special,” Carey said.

Even while she was preparing for the Olympics, Carey took online courses at Oregon State during the fall and winter terms last year. A kinesiology major, she took the spring off to focus on training.

