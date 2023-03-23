Jarod Lucas found his way back to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament on his second stop in his college basketball career.

Lucas left Oregon State after the 2021-22 season following a three-year run that included helping the Beavers win the Pac-12 tournament and reach the NCAA Elite Eight in 2021.

The 6-foot-4 senior guard from Hacienda Heights, Calif., landed at Nevada, which was coming off a 13-18 year and had missed the NCAA tournament in three straight seasons.

But Lucas helped forge a turnaround campaign under fourth-year head coach Steve Alford. Lucas led the Wolf Pack in scoring at 17 points a game and shot 37.8% on 3-pointers while starting all 33 games and was named the Mountain West Conference newcomer of the year.

He also made the all-conference second team, was selected to the NABC second team all-district, tied for second in the Mountain West in made 3s (79) and was second in the conference in free-throw percentage (86.3). He had a total of 10 20-point games.

Nevada (22-11) went 12-6 in the Mountain West, good for fourth place.

The Wolf Pack struggled down the stretch with three straight losses, including their Mountain West Conference tournament quarterfinal to fifth-seeded San Jose State.

Lucas equaled his career high with 28 points against San Jose State with 28 points, including 20 in the second half and overtime. It was an unexpected loss, as the Wolf Pack had defeated the Spartans by 27 and 15 points in two regular-season matchups.

But the Wolf Pack still managed to make the 68-team March Madness bracket as the last team in, according to the NCAA’s own seed list.

Nevada met Arizona State in the NCAA First Four in Dayton, Ohio. Lucas had seven points in a 98-73 season-ending loss.

Lucas played one game in the Beaver State this season. He had 16 points with three 3-pointers Dec. 10 in the Wolf Pack’s 78-65 loss at Oregon.

The Arizona State team that ended Nevada’s season included former Beaver Warren Washington.

Washington, a 7-foot senior, was at Oregon State for just one season, as a true freshman in 2018-19. He sat out the following season at Nevada and then played for the Wolf Pack for two years.

As a junior, Washington averaged 10.5 points and blocked 27 shots while starting 20 of the 22 games in which he appeared. He missed nine games due to injury. He led the team in rebounds (6.6) and shooting percentage (60.8).

This season, his first in Tempe, Washington averaged 9.2 points and 6.9 rebounds with a team-best 60 blocks while starting 34 of his team’s 35 games. He scored in double figures in 15 games, including a season-high 21 points against USC in January in a contest that he also had eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

ASU finished 23-13 after a 72-70 NCAA first-round loss to TCU in Denver.

The Sun Devils saw a seven-point halftime advantage that became 11 in the second half and an eight-point lead with less than five minutes to go disappear.

Washington had nine points and five rebounds against Nevada and 11 points and eight rebounds versus TCU.

Gianni Hunt, like Lucas a key player in the Oregon State Elite Eight run, left the Oregon State program during the 2021-22 season after nine games due to personal reasons.

But Hunt found a landing spot and a significant role at Sacramento State.

There, the 6-4 guard from Torrance, Calif., averaged 6.9 points (with a season-high 16 against Northern Colorado in a January game), 3.0 rebounds and a team-best 3.3 assists for a team that went 14-18 overall and 7-11 in the Big Sky Conference. He started 30 of 32 games.

Despite struggles throughout the season, Hunt and the Hornets had three three-game winning streaks and defeated Portland State (a team that beat Oregon State twice) in the regular-season finale.

After two seasons at OSU, Isaiah Johnson, a former high school teammate of Hunt, moved on to Portland State.

A 6-6 sophomore forward from Torrance, Calif., Johnson averaged 7.3 points on a team-best 55.6% shooting and 3.0 rebounds with four starts in 31 total games this season. He had a season-high 16 points in a January win at Idaho State.

PSU was 12-19 overall, 6-11 in the Big Sky.

Another former Beaver, Dashawn Davis, ended up at Mississippi State after one season with Oregon State in 2021-22.

Davis, a 6-foot-2 guard from Bronx, N.Y., averaged 8.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals while starting 29 of 31 games that he played.

He had 11 double-digit scoring games, including 18 points on six 3-pointers to go with four steals in a November win against Utah in Florida.

The Bulldogs went 21-13 (8-10 in the SEC), with their season ending in a 60-59 loss to Pitt in the NCAA First Four in Dayton. Davis had a team-high 15 points and five assists.

Last offseason, Tre Williams went from Oregon State to Tulane, his third school in as many years after playing two seasons at Minnesota.

The 6-6 guard from Dallas, Texas, averaged 3.7 points in limited time off the bench in 14 games for the Green Wave.

Tulane was 20-11 overall, including a November loss to Nevada, and 14-6 in American Athletic Conference play.