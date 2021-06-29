OSU men's rowing: Four named scholar athletes

Oregon State men’s rowers Tristan Gavin, Cal Labonski, Drew Riviello and Jacoby Wilson have been named Intercollegiate Rowing Coaches Association Scholar Athletes, as announced Tuesday.

In order to be named a scholar athlete, rowers must be in their second year of eligibility, maintain a 3.5 grade-point average or better, and have competed in the program’s top three boats during the season.

Gavin is a computer science major and earned All-Pac-12 honors this season. He competed with the Varsity 8 in all five regattas, rowing in the sixth seat during IRA Championships. Gavin earned the Benny for Team MVP for his efforts during the 2020-21 campaign.

Labonski is majoring in economics, and also competed with the Varsity 8 in all five regattas this season. He raced in the 7-seat at Pac-12 Championships, and in the 5-seat at IRA’s.

Riviello is a mechanical engineering major. The sophomore coxed the Junior Varsity 8 throughout the season, helping the boat to a first-place finish at Gonzaga and a fourth-place finish at Pac-12 Championships.

Wilson, a kinesiology major, earned Pac-12 All-Conference honors this season. He rowed in the Varsity 8 for all five regattas, rowing in the 5-seat at Pac-12 Championships and the 7-seat at IRA’s.

