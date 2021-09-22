OSU men's soccer: Beavers earn a home draw against UC Santa Barbara

The Oregon State men's soccer team's battle with UC Santa Barbara ended in a 1-1 draw after double overtime on Tuesday at Lorenz Field in Corvallis.

The Beavers took the lead early, as UCSB's goalkeeper bounced a pass off his own defender for an own goal in the third minute of play.

In the 76th minute, the Gauchos tied the score at 1-1, which pushed the game into overtime.

The Beavers dominated possession in the first overtime. Sophomore Javier Armas took two shots that were both off-target to the right of the net and redshirt senior Tyrone Mondi took a shot that missed to the left. In double overtime, junior Sofiane Djeffal had an opportunity but his shot missed top left of the net. UCSB marked zero shots attempted in both overtime periods.

Senior Adrian Fernandez posted four saves and the Beavers tallied three shots on goal out of 14 shots total. Oregon State also took two corner kicks.

With the fall term beginning Wednesday, the team had strong support with 617 Oregon State students in the Beaver Dam.

The Beavers will open Pac-12 Conference action at home against UCLA at 6 p.m. Sept. 30. The game will be available to watch on the Pac-12 Networks.

