OSU men's soccer: Beavers open Pac-12 schedule against UCLA

Djeffal, who has two goals and an assist in the first four games, said the team has added some new elements to its style this season. Boss confirmed that he is expanding the playbook and said that was one advantage of the stability within the program over the past few years. He said it is the players who make it possible to be more creative.

“I’m lucky to work with such smart soccer players, they’re able to take on information, able to adapt. We’ve been able to play in different attacking shapes, defending shapes trying to continually move one step faster than the opposition so that they’re continuing to adjust,” Boss said. “The word we use is brave. We want to set tempo, set the control of the game and look to dictate that from start to finish.”

Djeffal said if there was one area the team needs to improve it is being consistent for the full game. In the draw against UC Santa Barbara, the Beavers couldn’t close out a shutout and failed to score a second goal which would have put the game out of reach. Completing either task would have secured a win instead of a draw.

“Make sure that we are dialed-in for the whole 90 minutes. We have some great moments, we have some moments where it’s a little more difficult,” Djeffal said. “The talent of this team is incredible and it is going to make a difference at the end.”