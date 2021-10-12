OSU notebook: Djeffal honored, women's basketball schedule set

Oregon State midfielder Sofiane Djeffal has been recognized as the Pac-12 player of the week. This is the first time an OSU player has received the award during the 2021 season.
In two games last week Djeffal totaled five points (two goals and an assist) to help Oregon State to a 1-0 win at California and a 2-2 draw at Stanford. The Beavers are unbeaten in their last six matches.
Djeffal scored the lone goal of the match in the win over California. In the double overtime draw against Stanford, Djeffal scored OSU's second goal of the match on a penalty kick. Against the Cardinal, he clocked all 110 minutes.
Having started all 10 of Oregon State's games, Djeffal and graduate student Adrian Molina-Diaz are the Beavers' top scorers, notching five goals apiece. Djeffal earned the game-winning goals in Oregon State's clashes with Denver (Aug. 27), UCLA (Sept. 30), and Cal (Oct. 7). He has also tallied three assists and has marked 11 shots on goal out of 21 shots taken.
The No. 13 Beavers (7-1-2, 3-0-1) return to Lorenz Field to host Saint Mary's in a nonconference match at 7 p.m. Friday.
Women's hoops slate set
All 18 of the women’s basketball team’s Pac-12 Conference games will air on Pac-12 Networks this season.
The conference announced both the game schedule and the TV schedule on Monday.
Oregon State will open conference action on Dec. 31, when Colorado visits Gill Coliseum, followed by Utah on Jan. 2.
The Beavers' annual rivalry games against Oregon will be played Feb. 11 and 13.
The Pac-12 tournament will take place March 2-6 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.
As part of the Pac-12’s scheduling rotation, the Beavers will not host Washington or Washington State this season, and will not play road games at UCLA or USC.
Fans can secure season tickets by visiting osubeavers.com or calling 541-737-2050.
2020-21 schedule
Nov. 6 - W. Washington (exh)
Nov. 12 - Loyola Marymount
Nov. 17 - Cal Baptist
Nov. 20 - CSU Bakersfield
Nov. 26 - Michigan (N)
Nov. 27 - Notre Dame (N)
Dec. 1 - Pacific
Dec. 10 - at Monmouth (N.J)
Dec. 12 - at Villanova
Dec. 17 - Northern Iowa (N)
Dec. 19 - Idaho (N)
Dec. 28 - NC Central
Dec. 31 - Colorado
Jan. 2 - Utah
Jan. 7 - at California
Jan. 9 - at Stanford
Jan. 13 - Arizona
Jan. 15 - Arizona State
Jan. 21 - at Washington St.
Jan. 23 - at Washington
Jan. 28 - USC
Jan. 30 - UCLA
Feb. 4 - at Arizona State
Feb. 6 - at Arizona
Feb. 11 - Oregon
Feb. 13 - at Oregon
Feb. 18 - Stanford
Feb. 20 - California
Feb. 24 - at Utah
Feb. 26 - at Colorado
N - Neutral site